Mother says funeral home sold her someone else’s burial plot following son’s death

A mother says a funeral home worker befriended her and then sold her a burial plot that belonged to someone else.

Douglas County deputies said Pamela Teal sold non-existent burial plots to several families, including Beverly La Fleur and her brother Richard La Fleur.

“She was almost my friend,” Beverly La Fleur told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

She said she and Teal developed a deep bond when Teal helped her find a burial plot at Mozley Memorial Gardens last year.

“I trusted her. I trusted her with this,” Beverly La Fleur said.

Her brother Richard said Teal was a Godsend when she helped him find a burial plot for Beverly’s son, Samuel Moon.

“She attended the funeral burial service. She stood there with us,” Richard La Fleur said.

The La Fleurs later found out the burial plots they bought didn’t belong to them and the paperwork they signed was fraudulent.

Douglas County deputies have now charged Teal, now a former funeral home employee, with at least 12 counts of theft by deception and 1st-degree forgery.

The La Fleurs are among several victims.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I don’t know what type of mind would do something like that. Someone. There’s got to be some level of evil that’s present,” Richard La Fleur said.

Deputies said Teal was selling headstones and markers families never received. They say she forged documents and took thousands of dollars from grieving families.

Beverly La Fleur’s son Samuel Moon was one of two teens killed at a Sweet 16 party last year.

She said Teal took advantage of her during her lowest point.

“To know that as a human you put your trust in someone and then to have that trust just ripped apart,” Beverly La Fleur said.

Beverly La Fleur this has added pain on top of pain. It’s left her searching for answers.

“I just need closure that my son Samuel Micah Moon is in that spot,” Beverly La Fleur said.

Richard La Fleur said the funeral told them Samuel is buried in the gravesite they paid for. They say they are not sure of that.

Jones reached out to the owner of Mozley Memorial Gardens. Someone hung up when he introduced himself.

The La Fleurs were on a Zoom video call when Teal made her first court appearance.

They told the judge she had caused them so much pain they wanted her to remain behind bars. They said the judge then denied Teal bond.

IN OTHER NEWS: