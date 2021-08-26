Mother says her daughter was bullied, beat up; two female Middletown Middle School students charged

Aug. 25—Two Middletown Middle School female students were charged with assault after they allegedly beat up a female student earlier this school year.

Police Chief David Birk said the fight among the three girls was stopped by teachers and School Resource Officer Chris Alfrey "handled the issue."

This week, numerous social media reports were made about an alleged attack in the school. The posts drew more than 100 comments. Birk said most of the facts on the posts were false and police are investigating the person who made the original social media post about the fight.

Then on Wednesday, the Middletown City Schools District, in response to the social media posts, released a statement on its website saying it takes "any and all claims of violence seriously and we are working with our police department."

The district said an incident occurred on Aug. 19 at Middletown Middle School. When there is a violation of the Student Code of Conduct, appropriate disciplinary measures are considered, the district said. The school has had open communication with all families involved, the district said.

"Please know, we have policies and procedures that place the highest priority on the health and safety of our students," the statement read.

Rachel Caldwell, a mother of a Middletown Middle School student, said her daughter was pulled by her hair across the carpet and had her cell phone stolen. She said her daughter was bullied the first two days of school and on the third day, a mass text was sent out that her daughter was going to be "jumped," Caldwell said during this week's school board meeting.

Caldwell said there were seven fights in two days in the middle school.

"How many kids have to be beaten up?" she asked.

Caldwell said someone from the district said her daughter could take classes virtually if she felt bullied.

"Why does my baby have to suffer?" she asked.

Anyone with information about these alleged fights is asked to call Middletown police at 513-425-7700.