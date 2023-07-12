Mother says she had to dodge bullets on I-285 as angry driver opens fire

A mother who survived a road rage shooting on I-285 in DeKalb County hopes that the shooter is caught.

The victim, speaking anonymously, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson she was driving home with her 17-year-old daughter in the car when the shooting happened Friday afternoon after 4:30 p.m. on I-285 near I-85.

The shooting left multiple bullet holes in her car, including one that came from a bullet that grazed her head while driving, she said.

“Had I sat up a little bit higher, I probably would not be here right now,” the mother said.

She says the other driver was driving aggressively, nearly causing multiple accidents, before he brake-checked her on the interstate. In response, she honked her horn and threw her hands up, she said, prompting the man to flash a gun toward her and her daughter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“All I could think of was getting my daughter out of harm’s way,” she said.

Soon after that, she said the driver caught up with her and brake-checked her again, forcing her to rear-end his car.

That’s when she says he opened fire on her car.

“All we could do is just duck,” she said. “In the midst of me protecting my daughter, I tried to keep my eyes on the road and keep my eyes on this guy at the same time.”

DeKalb County police are investigating and looking for someone in a dark gray, newer model Honda Accord, last seen exiting at Northcrest Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim says she stayed on the phone with 911 and got to safety after the shooter sped away. She hopes someone has dash camera video of his car that could help detectives find him.

“The next person who he may encounter may not be as fortunate as I was,” she said.

The shooting caused thousands of dollars worth of damage the victim says she’s trying to pay for. She’s started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: