Mother says she learned her daughter was dead by watching doorbell camera

A mother says she found out her daughter had been murdered after seeing police on her doorbell camera.

Regina Scott, the victim’s mother, told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that arrived home to her apartment on Evans Mill Road to find a bloody carpet and a pillow with a bullet hole in it.

That’s when she checked her video doorbell and saw police had been there.

She said the video showed officers taking out evidence bags from her home.

“And then next thing I seen them coming out with a body bag,” Scott said.

Inside the body back was her daughter, Derricka Body, 31.

The family told Jones that the suspect still hasn’t been caught.

