This mother says she's worried after Virginia makes significant changes to Medicaid requirements

In early 2022, the company pivoted into an operator model with its product, Anyplace Select, which is designed for remote workers and corporate travelers to be able to work from anywhere with furnished apartments that include a “fully equipped” home office. The transition has proven to be a smart move for the company, according to CEO and co-founder Satoru Steve Naito, who said the company's revenue is up 6x since we talked with Naito in January of 2022. To further fuel its growth, Anyplace told TechCrunch exclusively today that it has raised $8.27 million in Series B funding.