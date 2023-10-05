Mother says ‘things aren’t adding up’ in investigation of teen killed at Cobb sleepover

The 15-year-old Cobb County boy killed during a sleepover at a friend’s house in May was shot once in the head and rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the autopsy report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Charles “CJ” Brown’s death was ruled a homicide after investigators said someone shot him in the head.

Brown also had blunt trauma, an abrasion on his left knee, according to the medical examiner.

The medical examiner also stated that a DNA card, scalp hair, fingerprints and bullet from Brown’s head were turned over to Cobb County Police.

As of Thursday, no one is facing charges, but over the summer, Channel 2 Action News reported that Brown’s friend, a 15-year-old who hosted the sleepover, was arrested and charged but later released from jail after prosecutors declined to pursue charges, citing a lack of evidence.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden reached out to prosecutors, but a spokeswoman said they could not comment because the investigation involves a minor. Seiden also reached out to Cobb County Police, but a spokesman said he waiting to get an update from detectives before he could answer any questions.

Since Brown’s death, his mother, Ashley Heard, has been demanding answers from the police.

”Everything that I know has come from me doing what they should be doing,” responded Brown when asked if she was confident in the detectives investigating her son’s death. “Since this started, I’ve received one call and two emails from police. I had to request the autopsy report. No one told me anything.”

“I feel like from jump that the investigation wasn’t taken seriously because they were going with this narrative that he shot himself,” she added.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

She also said she wanted to know what officers did with the bullet pulled from his head.

“I saw the autopsy report that they did and how they removed the bullet fragment and it was turned over to police custody,” she said. “Why that concerns me is because I know one of the individuals that were caught trying to leave the scene was caught with a magazine clip. It brings me to wonder like, ‘Did you guys test it?’”

“I want justice and I feel like everything has been swept under the rug,” she added.

Despite being consumed by grief and anger, Heard says she’s still determined to get justice for her late son.

“If we now know without a doubt based on a police investigation that this is a homicide, then everybody we know was present should be charged with something at this point,” she said.

IN OTHER NEWS: