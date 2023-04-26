Mother of SC teen who overdosed and died in a motel room while she was unconscious arrested

The mother of a Greenville County teen who died of a drug overdose in a motel room last year was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office reported Monday that Landon Chance Poston died of oxycodone toxicity. He was found at InTown Suites on Nov. 21, 2022, which would have been the teen’s 15th birthday, and had been dead for a week.

His mother Sonja Campbell was found unconscious in the room.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that they were called to the motel by staff members who entered the room to evict Campbell.

The investigation showed Campbell had been living at the motel with her son when she consumed Oxycodone in an attempt to commit suicide.

“Investigators believe the suicide attempt occurred in the presence of Poston, who has autism,” the Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The Greenville County Detention Center daily log reported Campbell, 39, had not posted bond as of 6 p,m. The online Greenville County arrest records show she was arrested around noon Tuesday.

The Coroner’s Office listed the manner of death as undetermined.

Poston was a student at Southside High School in Greenville.