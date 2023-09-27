Mother seeks answers in last of five Nicholls State University 2021 car wreck deaths

A Houma mother is spending restless nights haunted by the uncertainty of the events that claimed her daughter's life.

Amber Pitre sat through the trial of Joey Clement, the drunk driver found guilty on two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of criminal negligence for the Nov. 20, 2021, deaths of Lily Dufrene, 19, Hali Coss, 18, and Michaila Bowling, 18. The three were students of Nicholls State University, and like Pitre's daughter, Kennedi Foret, 21, lost their lives in a car wreck during the 2021 school year.

Five Nicholls State University students lost their lives in crashes during the 2021 semester. The fifth was Lindy Rae Simmons, who lost her life in a St. Landry Parish head-on collision that claimed the life of the other driver as well.

Pitre had mixed emotions seeing that case resolved. It reminded her of the uncertainty surrounding her daughter's death. She said she feels like her child has been forgotten by the rest of the world. For her, the loss is fresh.

"I've been sick over it since the trial for the girls," Pitre said. "I feel like everyone has lost sight of the fact that Kennedi was innocent, and a life was lost. It seems as though no one seems to think that is a problem. How do you heal and move on from that kind of loss?"

For the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, the wreck remains an ongoing investigation.

The wreck initially was responded to by a deputy and later investigated by a detective. The detective's report is not publicly available because the investigation is ongoing. The detective's findings are different from those in the deputy's report.

"At the completion of the detective's [initial] investigation, the findings were very different than what the [deputy's] initial investigation revealed," Terrebonne Parish Public Information Officer Blake Tabor said. "It appears that the investigative report that was done secondary to the initial report would indicate that there were some discrepancies in the information within the first report."

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just before 9:25 p.m. Dec. 19, 2021, at the intersection of Bayou Gardens Boulevard and La. 660. The intersection is a state road, but according to Louisiana State Police Public Information Officer Ross Brennan, state police were tied up handling other wrecks at the time of the crash.

The Report

Louisiana State Police and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office have an agreement to step in and help one another in situations where a department needs assistance. Whitney Falgout, who at the time was a deputy with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, responded to the wreck.

According to Falgout's report it was a two vehicle crash. At the time, "Foret was responsive and alert, but appeared to be seriously injured," Tabor said, reading from the report.

She was rushed at 10:20 p.m. by Acadian Airmed to University Hospital. She died nine days later.

Foret was a passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Austin Ledet. The other driver was Ayla Plaisance, who was in a 2002 Mitsubishi Montero.

Falgout determined Plaisance was at fault in the wreck. According to Falgout's report, she determined that Plaisance had disregarded a traffic light. The traffic lights were functioning properly, Falgout said in her report.

The report stated that Ledet would have had a green light when Plaisance would have either had a red light or yellow arrow. Plaisance told Falgout that she had a green light but was unsure, the report said.

Falgout did not find reason to believe alcohol was involved, and no toxicology samples were collected or breathalyzer tests given.

"She did not observe any indicators of impairment, such as glossy eyes, odor of alcohol, or speech impairment, 'I did not observe anything inside the vehicle that would suggest possible impairment,'" Tabor said, reading from her report.

Seeking Closure

Pitre has been riding an emotional rollercoaster since her daughter's passing. She originally went to the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney's Office to find answers. Assistant District Attorney Dennis Elfret spoke with her and assigned a victim's advocate to her, Pitre said.

She thought this meant the DA's Office took up the case. After some time, Pitre said she did not hear from them, so she returned to ask him about it again. Elfret told her the case was closed and directed her to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office for answers.

She read in a news article that the wreck was an open investigation, and this left her confused.

"How could the case be closed if it was an open investigation?," she said in a phone call.

District attorney offices do not go out and investigate crimes. They receive charges and reports from law enforcement officials, like sheriff's offices, and then prosecute. The case was closed for the District Attorney's Office, but not the Sheriff's Office.

Pitre said she just wished someone would help her understand the process and not just pass her along to someone else.

"None of this is going to bring my child back," she said. "Everyone is so busy pointing fingers on who did and didn't do what they were supposed to be doing. We deserve to know what happened."

