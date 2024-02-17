Mother seeks answers in son's killing 2 years later

Feb. 17—HIGH POINT — Time hasn't dulled the emotional pain felt by Dianne Peguese more than two years after her adult son, John Boone, was killed and his lifeless body left on the ground along a city roadway.

Boone, a transient who frequented the N. Main Street corridor, was found fatally shot at the intersection of Lakewood and Futrelle drives in northeast High Point near the former Oak Hollow Mall on Jan. 26, 2022. Neighbors and passers-by alerted the High Point Police Department after discovering the body.

"Why would somebody shoot him?" Peguese said about her son, who was 49 when he was killed.

Police Detective Dan Sellers said that the investigation of Boone's homicide remains active, but investigators haven't gotten the tips they need to secure an arrest.

"We are currently pursuing all leads," Sellers said. "We have actively investigated it since it happened and never stopped. It is an active, ongoing investigation."

The High Point Crimestoppers reward for information leading to an arrest in the case was increased recently from $5,000 to $5,800, which Peguese hopes will prompt more tips.

"Somebody out there knows something, and we need that person to come forward," Sellars said. "It's a tough case. There are a lot of things that we know and a lot of things that we don't. We are very much committed to bringing some resolution to it."

Peguese told The Enterprise that she is putting up Crimestoppers flyers at businesses and public sites in the city with the new reward amount.

Peguese said that her son, who couldn't hear or speak, wouldn't threaten or harm anyone.

Boone grew up in Roanoke Rapids in eastern North Carolina. He had a difficult childhood, Peguese said, and she adopted Boone when he was 18 years old through a government guardianship program. Boone got by through panhandling and working odd jobs.

At the time of his killing, Boone was wearing light brown Timberland boots, gray pants, a gray jacket and a neon orange knitted cap and had a backpack.

Peguese said she's disappointed but not discouraged that there hasn't been an arrest. She remains faithful that justice will prevail.

"Somebody's going to talk," she said.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul