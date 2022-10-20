Mother seeks justice in Kashawn Johnson murder + firefighter’s heroic actions save lives

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Hope your Thursday’s been treating you well.

Tianna Nelson yells for her son Kashawn Johnson during a protest outside the District Attorney’s office in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Johnson was murdered in May. Now, Nelson wants the 15-year-old accused killer charged as an adult.

Tianna Nelson is seeking justice.

In May, her 18-year-old son, Kashawn Johnson, was shot and killed during an apparent robbery attempt in north Charlotte. Nelson’s been attending hearings for one of the accused killers, a 15-year-old boy. She was led to believe the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office would ask the juvenile court judge hearing the case to transfer it Superior Court to try the accused as an adult.

But five months after her son’s death, Nelson said she learned this week that the prosecutor’s office intends to press for the lesser charge of second-degree murder. The change could keep the case in juvenile court and might lead to the teenager’s release from a state-run youth development center in a matter of months.

“Tell me you think this is an ethically and morally correct decision,” she says she told Assistant District Attorney Glenn Cole on Monday.

DJ Simmons and Michael Gordon have the latest from a protest Nelson led yesterday.

Charlotte firefighter Michael Cunningham happened to be walking through a Harris Teeter parking lot on Oct. 4, 2022 when a shooting started. Sweeping into action, he protected bystanders, called 911 and was first to administer medical assistance to a shooting victim.

A local firefighter’s grocery run turned into a matter of life or death.

Michael Cunningham was shopping at the Harris Teeter in the Berewick Town Center when a fight broke out in the parking lot. Two men were fighting as Cunningham walked out of the store and one man, police would say later, pulled a gun on the other.

Cunningham warned bystanders to not get any closer and called 911. Then shots were fired. Cunningham can be seen in a video from that day, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, running towards the victim and pulling him away.

“I lifted up his shirt and saw the gunshot wound, and I applied pressure and told him to take deep breaths,” Cunningham said.

Kallie Cox highlights the firefighter’s remarkable actions.

Armstrong Transport Group moves its headquarters to Vantage South End, two blocks from uptown Charlotte.

South End seems the like the place to be if you’re a company in Charlotte at the moment.

Armstrong Transport Group becomes the latest business to move its operations into the area. The third-party logistics company will double it’s office space and add 100 jobs with its move to Vantage South End towers, it announced today.

Armstrong CEO Brian Mann said in a statement that the new office space will help retain employees and develop community relations, after working together remotely because of the pandemic.

Other notable companies to recently relocate to Vantage South End include the online lender Lending Tree and Brightspeed, a broadband and telecommunications company.

Hannah Lang brings you the latest on the company’s move.

Andrea Roberts, left, jokes with Sara Robinson, as she leaves the kitchen with an order at the French Quarter in Charlotte. The uptown restaurant has seen its lunch crowd return, “for the most part.”

If you haven’t been to uptown Charlotte since the pandemic broke out, you’ll probably notice is a lot different than you remember.

Work from home’s changed office life drastically and many companies and local businesses in uptown were left wondering what their next move was. Now, more than two years later, uptown is coming back to life.

After seeing a significant drop during the height of the shutdown, the volume of sales of office, commercial, retail and multifamily now exceed pre-pandemic levels, according to commercial real estate experts and a Charlotte Observer review of Mecklenburg County property records.

Uptown is slowly returning to a version of its former self.

Gordon Rago takes a deep dive into the efforts to bring the hustle and bustle of uptown back.

