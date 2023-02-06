Mother sentenced to 20 years in prison for Gouverneur teen's death

Feb. 6—CANTON — A Gouverneur woman who caused the death of her 18-year-old daughter in June 2020 was sentenced Monday in St. Lawrence County Court to 20 years in state prison for the act.

Lashanna N. Charlton was also ordered to undergo five additional years of supervision upon her release from prison after pleading guilty Dec. 5 to first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Treyanna N. Summerville, a senior at Gouverneur Central School at the time of her death.

Charlton subjected Treyanna to prolonged physical abuse from June 16 to 22, 2020. Charlton struck her daughter's knee with a hammer. That caused an infection and ultimately sepsis, for which Charlton failed to seek medical attention, according to the indictment filed in county court on Sept. 30, 2021.

Treyanna's half sister, who was 13 years old at the time of Treyanna's death, was originally charged with second-degree murder as a juvenile offender, but that was later dismissed.

District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said in a prepared statement that the younger sibling also suffered from Charlton and that Monday's sentencing represents "justice for both of them.

"Today is ultimately about justice for Treyanna and the other victim in this case," Mr. Pasqua said. "That brave survivor gave a heartbreaking and powerful statement to the Court. And it's important to note that both victims suffered years of abuse and neglect at the hands of the defendant. Treyanna's death was tragic. This is a loss that no amount of time can provide solace."

Mr. Pasqua said Treyanna spent much of her young life trying to protect her sister.

"Unfortunately, that protection only comes now because Treyanna lost her life," he said. "This sentence will hopefully allow the family to heal and allow the survivor a chance to be nurtured and cared for in the loving environment she deserves."

The district attorney also expressed appreciation to the state police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation and its Forensic Identification Unit for providing assistance with Charlton's prosecution.