Mother sentenced to prison for smuggling drugs to her son into Coldwater prison

BRANCH COUNTY — Cheryl Louise Haggart, 65, of Rosebush, is going to prison after pleading guilty to slipping her son drugs during a prison visit at Lakeland Corrections on Nov. 29, 2022.

Circuit Judge Bill O'Grady imposed the minimum mandatory sentence of one to five years on Monday.

Cheryl Haggart with her defense attorney Shelly Huffman in Branch County Circuit Court.

Haggart told the judge her son Brandon lied to her. "What I did was wrong. After my son telling me that he had been raped and beaten and stabbed, as a parent, I did what I thought would save him. I believed him."

Department of Corrections showed no record of any assault or injury to her son while in prison.

Haggart said those who supplied the drugs knew where she lived and threatened her.

Branch County Circuit Court.

Lakeland Correction staff watched the mother leave her folded-up N-95 face mask on the table during visitation. She picked up her son's mask and left.

Guards confiscated the mother's mask and found 100 strips of the synthetic opioid suboxone hidden inside.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien issued a warrant for Haggart's arrest in April 2023.

The Michigan State Police and Department of Corrections fugitive team located her in Midland in August.

Public defender Shelly Huffman asked for boot camp or other early release for the elderly woman.

O'Grady said he would consider any recommendation from the MDOC.

Brandon Haggart, 35, received the same one to five year sentence after his plea in October.

Brandon Haggart

His sentence must be consecutive to his current sentence of 86 months to 15 years.

Brandon Haggart pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in a plea bargain in 2020 in Isabella County.

Prosecutors told the court he had abused a young preteen girl for at least five years.

The son was eligible for parole in 2026. The new sentence pushed that date back to October 2027.

