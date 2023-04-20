Mother sentenced in strangulation death of infant son at Oxnard hospital

Andrea Torralba Camacho, 24, was sentenced Thursday for the death of her newborn son in 2019.

A woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her newborn son four years ago at an Oxnard hospital was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Andrea Torralba Camacho, 24, appeared in person in a blue jail uniform during a brief hearing in a Ventura courtroom but did not speak on the sentence or show any visible emotion.

Prosecutors said the baby named Diego was strangled in July 2019 in Camacho's hospital room at St. John's Regional Medical Center about 12 hours after she delivered him.

Camacho and a man described as her then-boyfriend, David Luna Villa, 24, were both arrested and charged with murder. Villa pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and faces sentencing on that charge next week.

Camacho was allowed to plead to the lesser charge of second-degree murder because prosecutors took into account medical evidence that she was suffering from post-partum depression as well as her allegation that she became pregnant after being raped by another man.

She will be eligible for her first parole hearing in 11 to 12 years, according to Amber Lee, the prosecutor on the case.

After pronouncing the sentence Thursday, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Bruce Young told Camacho she bore responsibility in the child's death.

"This is a tragedy for all concerned," he said.

Kathleen Wilson covers courts, crime and local government issues for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at 805-437-0271 or kathleen.wilson@vcstar.com.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Mother headed to prison for baby's death in case called 'tragedy'