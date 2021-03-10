Mother of sexual assault victim objects to plea deal

Mar. 10—The mother of a girl who was sexually assaulted by a man in Enfield when she was 12 says she plans to ask a judge to reject his plea bargain, which calls for a two-year prison sentence, when he appears for sentencing April 29 in Hartford Superior Court.

The mother, whose name is being withheld to protect her daughter's identity, acknowledged in a telephone interview with the Journal Inquirer that she agreed to the plea bargain before Jason Quiles, 40, accepted it Thursday.

But, she said, "I don't think the sentence is actually fair. I think he should be there longer."

She added: "I kind of accepted it because I didn't feel I had any choice."

In the January 2020 molestation of the girl, Quiles was originally charged with crimes that included first-degree sexual assault, which carries five to 25 years in prison when the victim is younger than 16.

In his plea bargain, Quiles was allowed to plead guilty instead to second-degree sexual assault, with an agreed sentence of two years in prison, followed by 10 years' probation, with the possibility of up to five more years in prison if he violates release conditions.

Quiles has been in jail, unable to post $175,000 bond, since his arrest on Feb. 20, 2020, and that time will be credited against his sentence.

Connecticut prisoners serving sentences up to two years are eligible for release after serving half the time. So, if Quiles receives the two-year prison term on April 29, he should be eligible for release immediately afterward.

The girl's mother said she didn't know that when she agreed to the plea bargain.

"I agreed to the sentence, but I didn't agree to an immediate release," she said.

She said prosecutor David Zagaja told her that Quiles would be sentenced April 29 and that the sentence would be two years. But she said she didn't understand that Quiles would get credit for the time he had already served.

She said Zagaja assured her in a conversation Tuesday that Quiles won't be released immediately after he is sentenced. Attempts by the Journal Inquirer to reach Zagaja on Tuesday, by telephone and email, were unsuccessful.

The mother's complaints about the plea bargain came after the Journal Inquirer published a story Monday on Quiles' plea bargain. Some people who commented on the story on Facebook criticized the mother sharply for agreeing to the deal.

The mother said she plans to object to the plea bargain at the sentencing. Victims have a right to do that, and Zagaja's comments in court Thursday made clear that he was treating the mother as her daughter's representative.

If the woman's comments persuade Judge Laura F. Baldini to reject the plea deal, the original charges will be reinstated and Quiles will be allowed to plead not guilty. Further plea bargaining is possible, but the case could proceed to a trial, where the girl would have to testify and be cross examined by Quiles' lawyer.

The mother said there has been discussion of the possibility that the girl could testify out of Quiles' presence with an audio-video link to the courtroom. If the trial judge refuses to allow that, the mother said, she would probably let her daughter decide whether to testify. If the girl refuses, the charges would be dismissed.

The woman said her daughter would probably agree to testify.

"She doesn't want him out as much as I don't, so she might do it," the mother said.

