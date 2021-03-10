Mother of sexual assault victim objects to plea deal

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·4 min read

Mar. 10—The mother of a girl who was sexually assaulted by a man in Enfield when she was 12 says she plans to ask a judge to reject his plea bargain, which calls for a two-year prison sentence, when he appears for sentencing April 29 in Hartford Superior Court.

The mother, whose name is being withheld to protect her daughter's identity, acknowledged in a telephone interview with the Journal Inquirer that she agreed to the plea bargain before Jason Quiles, 40, accepted it Thursday.

But, she said, "I don't think the sentence is actually fair. I think he should be there longer."

She added: "I kind of accepted it because I didn't feel I had any choice."

In the January 2020 molestation of the girl, Quiles was originally charged with crimes that included first-degree sexual assault, which carries five to 25 years in prison when the victim is younger than 16.

In his plea bargain, Quiles was allowed to plead guilty instead to second-degree sexual assault, with an agreed sentence of two years in prison, followed by 10 years' probation, with the possibility of up to five more years in prison if he violates release conditions.

Quiles has been in jail, unable to post $175,000 bond, since his arrest on Feb. 20, 2020, and that time will be credited against his sentence.

Connecticut prisoners serving sentences up to two years are eligible for release after serving half the time. So, if Quiles receives the two-year prison term on April 29, he should be eligible for release immediately afterward.

The girl's mother said she didn't know that when she agreed to the plea bargain.

CONTESTED DEAL

WHO: Mother of girl molested at age 12 by Jason Quiles, now 40, in Enfield

WHAT SHE WANTS: Prison sentence longer than the agreed upon two years

WHO DECIDES: Judge Laura F. Baldini

WHAT COULD HAPPEN: If Baldini rejects the plea deal, the original charges would be reinstated, and Quiles could plead not guilty. The parties could then negotiate a new plea bargain, or the case could go to trial.

"I agreed to the sentence, but I didn't agree to an immediate release," she said.

She said prosecutor David Zagaja told her that Quiles would be sentenced April 29 and that the sentence would be two years. But she said she didn't understand that Quiles would get credit for the time he had already served.

She said Zagaja assured her in a conversation Tuesday that Quiles won't be released immediately after he is sentenced. Attempts by the Journal Inquirer to reach Zagaja on Tuesday, by telephone and email, were unsuccessful.

The mother's complaints about the plea bargain came after the Journal Inquirer published a story Monday on Quiles' plea bargain. Some people who commented on the story on Facebook criticized the mother sharply for agreeing to the deal.

The mother said she plans to object to the plea bargain at the sentencing. Victims have a right to do that, and Zagaja's comments in court Thursday made clear that he was treating the mother as her daughter's representative.

If the woman's comments persuade Judge Laura F. Baldini to reject the plea deal, the original charges will be reinstated and Quiles will be allowed to plead not guilty. Further plea bargaining is possible, but the case could proceed to a trial, where the girl would have to testify and be cross examined by Quiles' lawyer.

The mother said there has been discussion of the possibility that the girl could testify out of Quiles' presence with an audio-video link to the courtroom. If the trial judge refuses to allow that, the mother said, she would probably let her daughter decide whether to testify. If the girl refuses, the charges would be dismissed.

The woman said her daughter would probably agree to testify.

"She doesn't want him out as much as I don't, so she might do it," the mother said.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

Recommended Stories

  • NY mother’s boyfriend accused of beating 10-year-old son to death

    Ayden Wolfe was found unconscious Saturday in the St. Nicholas Houses, where cops had visited the day before — and done nothing. Ryan Cato, 34, has been charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child. NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said young Ayden Wolfe was found unconscious and unresponsive Saturday when Cato called 911 to the apartment in the St. Nicholas Houses.

  • Nancy Grace to host crime series in new deal with Fox Nation

    Veteran news anchor Nancy Grace will host a weekly program on Fox Nation tied to the return of “America's Most Wanted.” The long-running crime series starts a new season on the Fox broadcasting network next Monday, with Elizabeth Vargas as host. Immediately after each episode ends, Grace will discuss it on the Fox Nation streaming service on a new show, “America's Most Wanted Overtime.”

  • St. Louis-area woman sentenced for infant's starvation death

    Makayla Hill, 27, of Bridgeton, was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of child endangerment in the 2018 death of her son, Samuel Williamson Jr., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. In September 2018, Bridgeton police were called to a hotel where Hill was living with the infant and a toddler. The baby was later pronounced dead at a hospital, and an autopsy showed the 6-pound (2.7 kilogram) infant died of severe malnutrition.

  • Marvel Chief Kevin Feige on Anthony Mackie’s Big ‘Falcon’ Moment, Fate of Captain America’s Shield

    Following a hit flagship voyage with “WandaVision,” Marvel Studios will let fans take a weeklong breather before releasing its next Disney Plus original series “The Falcon and the Winter Solider” on March 18. Ahead of the debut, Marvel’s chief creative officer Kevin Feige connected with Variety to discuss our reigning cover star Anthony Mackie, who […]

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Editorial: Instead of Meghan Markle invigorating the royal family, it drove her to thoughts of suicide

    It's unfortunate that Meghan Markle couldn't bring change to a hidebound British royal family that seems to grow more irrelevant each day.

  • Vanessa Bryant wins case to obtain names of officers who took photos of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash

    LASD attorneys said the officers shouldn't be named for fear that hackers may access their phones "to locate any photographs and publish them."

  • Coleman scores, lifts Lightning to 4-3 OT win over Red Wings

    Blake Coleman scored 2:17 into overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. Coleman's goal was set up by Tyler Johnson, who also scored, on a 2-on-1 rush to extend the defending Stanley Cup champions' season-high point streak to nine games. “Detroit gave us everything they had and it took a helluva play in OT to win this one," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

  • The agency that regulates British TV is investigating 'Good Morning Britain' after it received more than 41,000 complaints about Piers Morgan's rant over Meghan Markle

    Morgan resigned after widespread fallout from his tearing into Dutchess Meghan Markle, following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this week.

  • Stars score early and often to dominate Blackhawks 6-1

    Joel Kiviranta scored 100 seconds in and added an assist, rookie Jason Robertson had four assists for his first four-point game and the Dallas Stars dominated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Tuesday night. Joe Pavelski got his team-best 13th goal for the Stars. Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, and defensemen Jamie Oleksiak, John Klingberg and Esa Lindell also scored.

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill gives monthly checks to parents, and it could dramatically change America's social safety net forever

    The stimulus includes a child tax credit for parents to get up to $3,600 per child. Some Democrats are starting to call it "Social Security for kids."

  • Taco Bell bringing back ‘iconic’ fan-favorite for a limited time. Here’s what to know

    Rewards members can try it early.

  • An Idaho man who 'thought the virus would disappear' after the election now has long COVID and will need oxygen for the rest of his life

    Paul Russell told the Idaho Statesman: "I was one of those jackasses who thought the virus would disappear the day after the election."

  • Simone Biles posts fun vacation pics with boyfriend: ‘My travel partner forever’

    The Olympian shared a series of photos of herself and Owens enjoying a getaway in Belize.

  • There are a few arguably ethical ways to jump the COVID-19 vaccination line

    Unless you live in Alaska, there are rules for who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Not every state enforces those rules — see: Texas — but there's a general consensus that the elderly, frontline health care workers, and people with underlying health conditions should have first access to the limited doses of vaccine. Still, medical ethicists say there are a few kosher ways people can get vaccinated before they are deemed eligible. One way is by volunteering to help other people get vaccinated. "As states ramp up vaccination distribution in the fight against the coronavirus, volunteers are needed to do everything from direct traffic to check people in so vaccination sites run smoothly," The Associated Press reports. "In return for their work, they're often given a shot." "The volunteers we're talking about at registration centers are people who are part of the public health effort," Nancy Berlinger, a bioethicist at the Hastings Center, tells AP. "They are performing a crucial role," just like the paid vaccination workers who are inoculated without question. Besides, "there would be easier ways to game the system," she said, "if that was really your goal." The other ethically defensible way to jump the line is to bare your arm for COVID-19 shots that would otherwise be thrown away, often after people don't show up for their appointments. Hunting down a "leftover dose has become the stuff of pandemic lore," The New York Times reports, but a nonprofit startup called Dr. B is aiming to connect expiring doses with people who can drop everything to get vaccinated. "Despite some grumbling about younger, healthier people skipping the line by snapping up leftover doses, public health experts and many ethicists say the most important thing is that the vaccines don't go to waste," the Times reports. The goal is "to be intentional and to be equitable," Dr. Shikha Jain at the University of Chicago tells the Times, but if people are offered a last-minute vaccine shot, "that person should not say no because they want it to go to someone else." Line-jumping isn't great, but "overall, we are trying to achieve herd immunity and a shot in an arm is good for the entire community," an Austin Public Health spokesperson tells The Texas Tribune. Still, certain groups need the vaccine more, so maybe "instead of jumping the line, help a senior sign up for the vaccine." More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • Taco Bell bringing back ‘iconic’ fan-favorite for a limited time. Here’s what to know

    Rewards members can try it early.

  • Meteor over Vermont exploded so "violently," it shook buildings

    The fireball released the energy equivalent of 440 pounds of TNT, rattling nearby buildings.

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirms Major Biden was a bad dog, has no update on Biden cat

    At Tuesday's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki fielded not one but two questions about Major, one of the Biden family's two German Shepherds, and reports he was involved in a "biting incident." Major and the older Biden dog, Champ, "are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people," Psaki said. "And on Monday, the first family's younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and acted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual." (The individual is fine, reportedly.) The injury "was handled by the White House medical unit, with no further treatment needed," Psaki said. Major and Champ's exile to Delaware had been planned before the incident, timed with first lady Jill Biden's tour of military bases, "and the dogs will return to the White House soon," she added. Answering the second question about Major — "Another dogs question? Okay" — Psaki would not confirm that a Secret Service agent was the person injured but reassured the reporter, and America, that Major will not be euthanized. The White House press corps wasn't done. "We heard a lot about dogs — we were promised a White House cat," one reporter noted. "What happened to that?" Psaki threw up her hands. "Where is the cat? Today is a good day for the cat. I don't have any update on the cat. We know the cat will break the internet." For now, anyway, the internet had the Biden dogs — and Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, of course. The Late Show helpfully combined the two. On #LSSC tonight: Major and Champ Biden get a chance to share their side of the story with Oprah. pic.twitter.com/L379saNgCZ — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • I tried every sandwich at Chick-fil-A and ranked them all from worst to best

    From grilled and spicy to crispy and mild, I tasted all of the chicken sandwiches at the fast-food chain and ranked them from worst to best.

  • Even though Texas' mask mandate has ended, people can still be arrested if they violate a business' mask policy, according to Houston's police chief

    Texans who violate businesses' mask policies can be arrested for "criminal trespass," Houston's police chief, Art Acevedo, said.