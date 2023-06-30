Mother shoots 17-year-old son while arguing over video game, Atlanta police say

A teenager is in the hospital and his mother is facing charges after the two got into an argument on Thursday night.

Officers say they were called to an apartment complex on Sparks St. SW where they found a 17-year-old who had been shot several times.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Investigators identified the shooter as the victim’s mother, 34-year-old Jaquana Butler.

They say Butler and her son had gotten into an argument about a video game console when Butler pulled out a gun and shot her son several times.

She was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct and cruelty to children.

