Mother shot 17 times in front of her children while unloading groceries; 2 Ohio men charged

Two men accused of killing a Cleveland mom in front of her two young children are pleading not guilty to charges.

On Jan. 10, Alyson Appling-France, 29, was shot 17 times while she was unloading groceries in the parking lot of her apartment complex, WOIO in Cleveland reported. Her daughters, ages six and 10, were in the car when it happened but were not injured.

Appling-France was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

Two men, identified as Jamar Skanes and Alontez Beasley, ran from the scene after the shooting. They were arrested over two weeks later.

Skanes, 49, is facing murder, aggravated murder, and felonious assault charges.

Beasley, 34, is facing murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, and involuntary manslaughter charges.

On Thursday, they both pleaded not guilty to charges and both had their bonds set at $1 million.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said a third person was involved and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for them.

O’Malley also said this is a case that will stay with him for a long time.

“Throughout my career as County Prosecutor, I have seen dozens of horrific cases. This case will stay with me for many years to come,” O’Malley told WOIO. “It is unfathomable to think anyone could ambush and execute a mother in front of her two young children. My thoughts and prayers remain with her two daughters and their family during this difficult time.”