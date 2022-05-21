Mother is shot dead days after funeral for her five-year-old son

Kaylynn Davidson (Kaylynn Davidson / Facebook)

The mother of a five-year-old boy who was killed in an accidental shooting has also died just days after his funeral, authorities say.

Kaylynn Davidson, 32, was fatally shot on Tuesday in the downtown area of South Bend, Indiana, charging documents seen by ABC57 and WNDU allege.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive, becoming the fourth person to die by homicide in South Bend in less than a week.

Surveillance video allegedly showed 26-year-old Kimarie Wright fighting with Davidson inside a restaurant before pulling out a handgun.

The mother had walked over to Ms Wright and punched her, although it was unclear why.

Others ran from the building after Ms Wright pulled out her handgun and as Davidson approached the exit, she allegedly fired at the mother, according to court documents.

On Thursday, charges were filed against Ms Wright for murder and voluntary manslaughter, reports said. She is being held on bond and it was unclear if she had a lawyer or had entered a plea.

The maximum penalty for murder in Indiana is five years for murder and up to 30 years for voluntary manslaughter.

Kimarie Wright (South Bend Police Department via ABC57)

Responding to the death on Wednesday, Councilman Pastor Canneth Lee told 16 News Now: “When you get that call when a loved one is dead, or that a loved one is at the hospital, that a tragedy has happened, it is a lot of emotion”.

“To get that call and to be there on the scene and to comfort those individuals. This is a tragedy for our city because violence is a disease”.

He added that Davidson had only recently buried her five-year-ild son, who was reportedly shot after an accidental shooting involving a nine-year-old relative on May 1st. He died later in hospital.

The South Bend Police Department issued a post on Facebook on Friday encouraging residents to “see something, say something” during situations involving a possible gun.