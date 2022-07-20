Mother shot several times when pushing her baby in stroller on Midlands road, cops say

A woman who was pushing her infant child down a Midlands road in a stroller was shot multiple times Tuesday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman is alive, but in unstable condition at an area hospital, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The baby was not injured, and was safely placed with another family member, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

At about 11:30 a.m., deputies and EMS personnel responded to reports of a woman lying in the road along Rye Street, the sheriff’s office said. That’s in Sumter, near the intersection of Manning Road and Pocalla Road.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

Witnesses provided information about a vehicle related to the shooting, according to the release.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which continues to investigate the shooting.

“None of us can fathom the evil that it takes for someone to intentionally point a gun at and shoot another person, but in this case, there was an infant child in the middle,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in the release. “Whoever this monster is, I want that person in custody now! Oftentimes, we ask the community to share anything they believe to be important. In this case, I am begging the community, please help us find this person.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.