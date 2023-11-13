Mother shot son she mistook for intruder, police say

A mother accidentally shot her son in the leg early Saturday morning when she mistook him for an intruder in their Pembroke Pines home, police said.

Officers were called to the home in the area of Northwest 134th Avenue and Northwest Ninth Street shortly before 2 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, Pembroke Pines Police said in a news release.

The police department did not release the names or ages of the woman or her son.

The woman fell asleep on her couch in the living room while her son was asleep upstairs in his room earlier in the night. She woke up to a noise coming from the kitchen and took out her gun from her purse nearby, the police department said.

Her son walked out of the kitchen at the same moment she walked in, scaring them both, the release said. She shot twice, hitting the floor and her son’s leg.

Police said it does not appear there was any criminal intent.

The Department of Children and Families was contacted, and the police department is continuing its investigation.