Mother of slain child pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Jul. 31—LIMA — A Lima woman charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment for her role in the death of her 4-year-old child more than two years ago pleaded guilty Monday to both counts.

Stayce Riley will be sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 8. She faces a possible prison sentence of more than 16 years, although attorneys have reserved the right to argue whether or not the two charges may merge for the purpose of sentencing.

The state agreed to make no sentencing recommendation.

An Allen County grand jury indicted Riley in May of 2021 on single counts of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and child endangerment, a third-degree felony, for her involvement in the death of her 4-year-old daughter, Ma'Laya Dewitt.

The child died of abdominal injuries on April 12, 2021, after what investigators say was an aggressive beating at the hands of Riley's former boyfriend, Romiere Hale, who was living with the family at the time.

Hale pleaded guilty in October to murder and child endangerment, receiving a sentence of 18 years to life in prison. His attorney said Ma'Laya's death was part of a pattern of abuse in a "drug-fueled environment."

Officers from the Lima Police Department were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. on April 12, 2021, to a home on North Elizabeth Street in reference to a report of an unresponsive child. Upon their arrival officers located the 4-year-old inside the residence. The child was transported to a local hospital where medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive her.

Initial reports from the Lucas County Coroner's Office showed Dewitt died of "severe abdominal injuries ... that were about a week old," LPD Detective Sean Neidemire testified during a preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court.

Riley, 25, fought back tears throughout most of Monday's hearing in the courtroom of Judge Terri Kohlrieser.