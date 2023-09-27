Mother of slain deputy Ryan Clinkunboomer slams DA for not seeking death penalty

The mother of Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy killed earlier this month in an ambush-style attack, blasted District Attorney George Gascón’s decision against seeking the death penalty for her son’s suspected killer.

In an interview with ABC News, Kim Clinkunbroomer revealed she learned along with the rest of the world that Gascón planned to ask for life in prison without the possibility of parole for Kevin Cantaneo Salazar. He’s facing one count of murder in connection with Ryan’s slaying.

“It just seems that the district attorney wants to spare a life, when [the suspect] didn’t spare my son’s life — he executed my son,” Kim said. “You can’t do this to families. We need to defend our law enforcement officers, and that’s not — that’s a disgrace.”

Ryan Clinkunbroomer — in uniform and driving a marked police cruiser at the time — was shot on Sept. 16 while he was stopped at a red light just outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. Police said Salazar appeared to stalk the deputy as he exited the station, starting around 6 p.m.

A passerby found the 30-year-old deputy unconscious in his car and alerted authorities. Clickunbroomer, who’d become engaged just days earlier, was struck in the head and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Salazar was arrested two days later at his family’s home in East Palmdale. Cops utilized chemical agents to distract the suspect and he was taken into custody without shots being fired, police said.

During a press conference on Sept. 20, Gascón reiterated his opposition to the death penalty before announcing he would not seek Salazar’s execution.

“The death penalty doesn’t serve as a deterrent,” Gascón said, according to KABC. “If I thought that seeking the death penalty was gonna bring Ryan back to us, I will seek it without any reservation. But it won’t.”

Kim Clinkunbroomer, who was standing next to the district attorney alongside other family members, said she was left outraged after the press conference earlier this month.

“How dare you, on national TV, tell me you’re not seeking the death penalty because it won’t bring my son back? My son’s not coming back, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do your job,” she said.

“I truly hope the people of Los Angeles realize what this district attorney is not doing for us,” she added. “And I hope when the election comes next, they really think hard about that bubble they fill in.”

In response, Gascón’s office said it had “nothing but compassion for the family of Deputy Clinkunbroomer.”

“They are experiencing an unthinkable loss. Nothing that can happen in the criminal justice system will ever repair the harm of losing someone so beloved,” according to a statement obtained by ABC News. “He is a fallen hero who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Salazar’s attorney earlier this month entered a plea of not guilty and a dual plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on his behalf. His mother told the L.A. Times her son had been battling paranoid schizophrenia for several years.