Mother of slain attorney Jordan Morgan said daughter ‘had no enemies.’ Police name suspect.

The mother of Kentucky attorney Jordan Morgan, who was shot and killed Tuesday, told the Herald-Leader Thursday that her daughter “had no enemies.”

“She was absolutely a wonderful person and the smartest person I ever knew,” Lisa Foster said. “She was always doing for other people, so selfless, funny and like a breath of fresh air to be around.”

“She was a momma’s girl and always told me every night and every morning she loved me. She had no enemies.”

“Morgan is my beautiful daughter and Don Foster’s step-daughter,” she said.

Former state lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan on Tuesday told the Herald-Leader that Jordan, his 32-year-old daughter, had been killed in a shooting at his Madison County home on Willis Branch Road. He declined to give other details, though he said he and his wife, Jordan Morgan’s stepmother, were also “shot up” by an intruder.

Kentucky State Police named a suspect in the case Thursday afternoon.

“The ongoing investigation alleged Shannon V. Gilday, 23 years old of Taylor Mill, KY, forced his way into the home at approximately 4:00 am, armed with a rifle,” said a news release from state police. “Once inside, he fatally shot 32-year-old Jordan Morgan while she was in bed. After the initial shooting, Gilday confronted the homeowner, when gunshots were exchanged between the two. As a result, the homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the armed suspect left the scene in a white passenger car.”

State police said Shannon Gilday has an active arrest warrant for Murder, Burglary 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, and two counts of Attempted Murder. “Shannon Gilday is considered armed and dangerous,” the KSP release said.

In response to questions about the shooting before the suspect was named, Foster said Thursday, “they are still investigating.”

Kentucky State Police were asking for help from anyone who had information about the case.

Foster said “every night and morning Jordan and I would text ‘I love you night night’ and in the morning she would say ‘good morning muffin mouse I love you ‘ and I would say ‘good morning sunshine I love you have a blessed day.’”

“Muffin Mouse was a little story book I read to her when she was little,” Foster said.

Their last text was 9:11 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, she said.

Jordan Morgan worked on Republican Matt Bevin’s successful 2015 campaign for Kentucky governor and stayed with him for about 18 months as a member of his communications team at the state Capitol in Frankfort.

In 2017, she left politics to prosecute felonies as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Boone County. She joined the Reminger law office in Lexington only about a week ago.

