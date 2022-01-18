Mother, son accused of murdering relatives in Long Branch out of jail while awaiting trial

FREEHOLD - After spending two years in the Monmouth County jail, accused of murdering two relatives in Long Branch decades ago, a mother and son were freed Tuesday to await a retrial in the case.

Dolores Morgan, 68, and her son, Ted Connors, 49, got out of jail after an appellate court order placing their release on hold expired at noon, and prosecutors declined to ask the state Supreme Court to intercede to keep the pair behind bars.

Morgan and Connors, both formerly of Long Branch and now of Delray Beach, Florida, are charged with the 1994 murder of Morgan’s daughter, Ana Mejia, and the 1995 murder of Nicholas Connors, who was Morgan’s husband.

The pair stood trial last year, but a mistrial was declared after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. Their retrial is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Superior Court Judge Joseph W. Oxley last week ordered Morgan and Connors released from jail to await retrial, saying the state’s star witness against them, Jose Carrero, was “less than credible,’’ and all the other evidence against them was “mostly circumstantial.’’

Dolores Morgan and her son Ted Connors are shown during a virtual detention hearing before Superior Court Judge Joseph W. Oxley January 11, 2022. The judge ordered that they would be released from jail. The pair were charged with murdering Morgan's daughter and husband in Long Branch in the 1990s, with their first trial ending with a hung jury.

Prosecutors asked the Appellate Division of Superior Court to hear an appeal of Oxley’s decision. The appellate court placed Oxley’s release order on hold while they considered whether to hear the appeal. However, the appellate judges late Friday issued an order saying they would not hear the appeal and that unless the Supreme Court interceded, Oxley’s order would take effect at noon today.

Late last year, Oxley also ordered that the mother and son be released from jail, but prosecutors appealed, and the Appellate Division sent the case back to Oxley to hold another hearing on their potential release, focusing on the presumption that defendants charged with murder should be jailed. Oxley, at the second hearing on Jan. 11, said Morgan and Connors had overcome that presumption and should be released. The defendants had remained incarcerated in the interim.

Mejia, 25, was stabbed to death in her Long Branch home in December 1994, and prosecutors allege that Morgan orchestrated the murder, and her son committed it, because they thought Mejia was cooperating with authorities about the family’s drug dealing.

Prosecutors allege Morgan orchestrated her 51-year-old husband’s shooting death in May 1995, and her son committed it, so that she could collect on his life insurance policy.

Carrero, 50, of Jackson, testified that he helped Ted Connors commit both murders after Morgan recruited both of them for the deeds.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues, unsolved mysteries and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Long Branch NJ: Mother, son accused of murder freed from jail