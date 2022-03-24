Mother and son accused of shooting at Kansas City minivan in traffic with 4 kids inside

A mother and her 30-year-old son face several felony charges after they allegedly followed a minivan through Kansas City and fired gunshots at the vehicle while four young children were inside.

Nekeisha Logan, 46, and Rico Logan are charged with unlawful weapon use, armed criminal action and felony child endangerment, Jackson County Court records show. They were arrested last week after an investigation led by Kansas City police.

On March 17 around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to 4400 block of Chestnut Avenue on a reported weapons disturbance. Police later found that a shooting had taken place near the intersection of 39th Street and Prospect Avenue.

The victim told police she was driving down 39th Street in her silver minivan with her kids inside — ages 8, 11, 12 and 14 — when a silver sedan pulled up behind her. She said two people left the vehicle and started shooting, and she drove away quickly to escape the gunfire.

Officers found bullet holes in the minivan. Several spent 9mm shell casings were found near the intersection.

Following the shooting of the vehicle, police responded to the home of the victim where the same suspects allegedly drove and fired several gunshots into the unoccupied apartment. Police pursued the car later that night but gave up the chase as the driver exceeded an estimated 115 mph, according to court records.

Surveillance cameras at each location matched the same car that was later traced back to Nekeisha Logan. During a police interview, she allegedly said there were issues between her family and the victim’s, including harassment, and that they had spotted the victim in traffic and decided to follow.

Nekeisha Logan allegedly admitted her son, Rico Logan, got out of the car with another man when they were at a stoplight and they started shooting. She said they shot up the victim’s apartment afterward, according to court records, before she dropped them both off.

Both Logans are currently being held in the Jackson County jail.