Mother and son accused of stealing millions from Macon employer’s account plead guilty

A mother and son from Macon who are accused of illegally writing millions of dollars in checks to themselves from their employer’s operating account pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday.

Eva Rebecca Wells, 75, and Billy Lee Wells, Jr., 47, both of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud a financial institution.

According to court documents, Eva Wells was the Office Manager for Mid-Georgia Sales and her son, Billy Lee Wells, Jr., worked in IT and sales for the company.

In Dec. 2008, Eva Wells began writing unauthorized checks to herself and her son from the company’s general operating fund.

When the theft was uncovered, a full accounting review revealed between Dec. 31, 2008 and May 10, 2019, Eva wells wrote a total of over $3.4 million to Billy Lee Wells, Jr. and herself.

They both face a maximum of 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release, plus a $1,000,000 fine.

Billy Lee Wells, Jr. also pleaded guilty to a charge of making and subscribing a false return, which carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison and one year of supervised release, plus a $100,000 fine.

“The hearings today serve as a warning to individuals who commit fraud upon others and the U.S. government that their criminal acts will come with consequences,” Demetrius Hardeman, Acting Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office said.

“These fraud scams, although not violent, are not victimless and can be devastating to local business and ruin livelihoods,” Robert Gibbs, Supervisory Senior Resident Agent of FBI Atlanta’s Macon office said. “The FBI is dedicated to working with our partners to hold anyone accountable who would steal from hard working and honest individuals, rather than put in the work themselves.”

