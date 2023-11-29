Mother and son who aided in theft of Nancy Pelosi's laptop on Jan. 6 get home incarceration

Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son, Rafael Rondon, were sentenced on Wednesday for aiding in the theft of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, receiving 12 and 18 months of home incarceration, respectively.

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb referred to their case as a "difficult" one, according to NBC News, saying that neither of the defendants were "criminal masterminds" and describing their actions on the day in question as being “juvenile.”

Prior to being handed down their time, Rondon admitted to the FBI that "he helped a man who was trying to rip cords out of Pelosi's laptop, which she used for Zoom meetings," per the outlet's reporting, saying "that was probably stupid of me." And Mooney-Rondon "admitted that she helped a man who took the laptop, giving him gloves so he wouldn't leave fingerprints behind," calling it “a very bad lapse of judgment."

"I’m a very — generally — measured, calculated person. I think things through. How the heck that happened, I really don’t have a clue," the mother said. In a statement made prior to sentencing, she reflected further, saying, “I was the adult in the room and I failed. I have brought embarrassment to my family.”