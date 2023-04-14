Mother and son arrested after allegedly breaking into Alex Bay storage unit

Apr. 14—ALEXANDRIA BAY — State police have arrested a mother and a son for allegedly breaking into a storage unit in Alexandria Bay on Wednesday.

State police said they arrested Austin M. Keenan, 24, and Dale A. Damon, 64, both of Hadcock Road in Watertown for third-degree burglary, a felony, and possession of burglary tools.

Mr. Keenan and Ms. Damon allegedly forcefully entered a secured storage unit at A-Bay Storage Facility on Route 12 in the town of Alexandria.

Police said the burglary occurred at around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday and they were interrupted by the property owner. Mr. Keenan and Ms. Damon then fled on foot according to police.

They were located later and taken into custody by state police.

They were arraigned in Jefferson County CAP Court and released on their own recognizance. Mr. Keenan and Ms. Damon are set to appear in the town of Alexandria Court on Tuesday.