Mother, son arrested on drug charges

Jul. 4—State Police announced the arrest of a mother and son after a traffic stop Friday, June 30.

According to a media release, troopers from the Deposit barracks were on Old Route 17 in the town of Sanford when they noticed a vehicle that was uninspected. A license plate check also revealed that the plate number didn't match the vehicle.

Troopers stopped the vehicle, and after an investigation found suspected drugs and brass knuckles in the vehicle, the release said. Suspected drugs were also found concealed within the passenger's clothing. The drugs include heroin, methamphetamine, hydrocodone and sublingual films with packaging material.

The driver, identified as Jo A. Stanton, 73, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony.

The passenger, identified as Patrick S. Stanton, 49, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Both were arrested and transported to the Deposit barracks for processing then transported to Broome County Centralized Arraignment and Processing, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending, the release said.