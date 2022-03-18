Mother, son arrested on numerous drug charges

Mar. 18—TIPTON — After searching a property in the 6800 block of East 350 South in Tipton County, police arrested a mother and son late Thursday night for what authorities say is the pair's involvement in illegal drug activity.

According to a Tipton County Sheriff's Office media release, Angela Maddox, 51, is now facing preliminary charges of dealing a schedule I, II or III substance, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia for her alleged connection to the case.

Her son, 30-year-old Ronald Maddox Jr., is facing preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, dealing a schedule I, II or III controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia, the release noted.

Maddox Jr. also has four active, unrelated Madison County warrants, police noted in the release.

Per the release, law enforcement officers with the TCSO and the Elwood Police Department arrived at the house in the 6800 block of East 350 South around 11:45 p.m. Thursday after being alerted that Maddox Jr. might be at the property.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Angela Maddox — the homeowner — who reportedly allowed police to enter the residence.

Once inside, authorities could see illegal narcotics — like marijuana and methamphetamine — in plain view, the release indicated.

While some officers were inside the residence, other officers located Maddox Jr. inside a trailer on the same property, according to the release, and authorities also allegedly located drug paraphernalia in plain view while at the trailer as well.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the property and allegedly discovered several other drugs and drug-related material, the release stated, including a brown powder substance that tested positive for fentanyl.

The Maddoxes were both taken into custody without incident and booked into the Tipton County Jail.

The release indicates that Angela Maddox was eventually released on a pre-trial release program, while her son was ineligible for release due to his Madison County warrants.

Their pre-trial conferences are still pending at this time.