Mother, son charged during search for suspect

Dec. 26—Cumberland County sheriff's deputies looking for a Crossville man wanted by Loudon County authorities ended up charging a mother and son on possession charges after a search of a residence on Dec. 14.

Mark Anthony Williams, 30, Five Oaks Dr., is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of Gabapentin, possession of Buprenorphine and Naloxone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brenda Tollett Williams, 64, Five Oaks Dr., identified in the report as Mark Williams' mother, was cited for simple possession of marijuana.

CCSO Sgt. Dustin Jackson and Deputy John Coley traveled to Five Oaks Dr. off Old Jamestown Hwy. in search of Robin Hogan, 31, who is named in a warrant from the Lenoir City area.

The deputies were invited into the residence and asked if Hogan was present. They were directed to Mark Williams' bedroom where they found Williams and two Gabapentin pills.

Permission to search the room was requested and denied and Williams was held while a search warrant was obtained.

The resulting search of the bedroom yielded pills, a marijuana grinder, drug paraphernalia and 41 grams of marijuana. Mrs. Williams granted permission to search the rest of the residence and a small amount of marijuana was found in a purse in a bedroom closet.

Bond for Mark Williams was set at $15,500 and Mrs. Williams was released on her own recognizance. Both will appear in General Sessions Court.

Hogan was later located at a residence on Dayton Ave. and turned over to Loudon County authorities.

