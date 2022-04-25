Mother and son convicted of murdering man in Griffin hotel room
A Spalding County jury has convicted a mother and son of murdering a man inside a hotel room in 2020.
According to Griffin District Attorney Marie Broder’s office, Sonya Fuller, 45, and her son, 30-year-old Joshua Fuller, were convicted on several charges, including murder for their involvement in a man’s death.
Prosecutors say that on August 31, 2020, Sonya Fuller called her son to her hotel room at the Quality Inn and Suites in Griffin. When he arrived, 52-year-old Anthony Red was in his mother’s hotel room. Joshua Fuller pointed a gun at Red and shot and killed him.
After the murder, the pair, along with others, hid evidence and lied to police.
Sonya Fuller was charged as a party to her son’s crimes.
The jury convicted Joshua Fuller of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He had a prior conviction of aggravated assault for shooting into a house.
Sonya Fuller was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault and hindering the apprehension of a criminal.
Both were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. They both remain in the Spalding County Jail.
