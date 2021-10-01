Mother, son face felony meth charges

Sep. 30—An Indiana Department of Correction parole search at 200 Fifth St. on Wednesday led to the arrest of a mother and her son.

During the initial search, in which the Logansport Police Department assisted, officers found a clear plastic bag containing a white substance — later field-tested positive for methamphetamine — and a syringe on a shelf in the living room. Upon these findings, officers sought a search warrant for the entire premises.

They returned to the scene and executed the search around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the LPD. During the subsequent exploration, officers uncovered methamphetamine, smoking devices with a cut straw, a syringe, digital scales and other paraphernalia.

Heidi Marie Harmon, 44, and her son, Zackary Loren Harmon, 25, both of Logansport, were arrested on multiple charges.

Heidi Harmon was booked into the Cass County Jail on Level 6 felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, and maintaining common nuisance, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia. She has bonded out of jail.

Meanwhile, Zackary Harmon remains incarcerated at the Cass County Jail on a parole violation hold.

During his probable cause hearing in Cass Superior Court 2 on Thursday, Judge Lisa Swaim set his bond at $1,000 cash or $5,000 surety. She also found probable cause for his charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, and maintaining common nuisance, all Level 6 felonies.

His initial hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday in Cass Superior Court 1.

Both cases are pending at the Cass County Prosecutor's Office.

