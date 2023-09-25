A mother and son held a group at gunpoint in Warner Robins. Now they’re going to prison

A Houston County Superior Court judge sentenced a mother and son to prison Friday for holding a group at gunpoint and stealing their car in Warner Robins in 2021, officials said.

A jury convicted Crisjovon Tyrell Mickens, 22, and his mother Cristal Monique Mickens, 46, of aggravated assault and other charges after a four-day trial, according to a statement from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.

Evidence at trial showed that Crisjovon and Cristal went to a house in Warner Robins April 27, 2021 and confronted five people in the front yard over a car, the statement read.

Cristal damaged the car with a hammer and threatened the five people before Crisjovon held them at gunpoint with an AK rifle, court evidence showed. One of the victims gave Cristal their keys, allowing her to get in the car and drive away. Crisjovon followed in the car they took to the house, firing shots as he left the house.

The mother and son had no claim to the car, according to the DA’s office. It was unclear in the statement how investigators linked the Mickenses to the case or the relationship Cristal and Crisjovon had to the group they held at gunpoint.

Judge Edward D. Lukemire sentenced Crisjovon to 15 years in prison, the first 10 of which will be without opportunity for parole, followed by five years of probation.

Lukemire sentenced Cristal to 10 years without the possibility for parole followed by 25 years probation.