Mother and son identified as victims of Fort Worth murder-suicide that left 3 dead

A mother and son — who were a teacher and high school valedictorian at a Fort Worth Christian school — were identified Wednesday as two of three people who died in what police called a murder-suicide.

Three people were found shot to death in west Fort Worth early Tuesday. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified one of the victims as Holly Marlene Beverly, 39. Beverly lived in the Westland Estates Apartments in the 2900 block of Jonah Drive, where police found the bodies. Her death was caused by gunshot wounds to the head and chest and ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

A second person, described as a black male, was also found inside the apartment, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The person was not yet officially identified as of Wednesday afternoon. His death was caused by a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled a homicide.

Investigators said the killings were domestic-related but did not release further details. No information was available on the third person found inside the apartment, but police said that person is believed to be the shooter.

According to a GoFundMe created by friends of the family, the second victim of the shooting was Beverly’s son, Titus Akins, who was celebrating his 17th birthday on the day he and his mother died.

Beverly worked at Hope Works Christian Academy, Tami Mitchell, assistant administrator at the academy, confirmed.

“She was just an amazing mom and teacher,” Mitchell said. “She loved every person she met and loved her students.”

Beverly had two other children, ages 18 and 12, according to the GoFundMe, which is raising money for funeral costs and other expenses for the children. They also attend the Christian Academy, Mitchell said.

“Holly loved Jesus and her family fiercely, and tirelessly provided for her three children as a single mother,” the GoFundMe for the family says.

Titus was described as kind, helpful and exceptionally bright. He graduated from Hope Works Christian Academy two weeks ago, Mitchell confirmed. Titus was valedictorian of his class, according to the GoFundMe.

“He loved to work, and was excited to have just been promoted after a short time working at McDonald’s,” the GoFundMe page says. “He planned to work for a while until he could fulfill his goal of serving our country in the armed forces.”

Domestic violence victims in Tarrant County should call SafeHaven’s hotline at 1-877-701-7233 or 911 for emergencies.

SafeHaven of Tarrant County President and CEO Kathryn Jacob said COVID-19, alcohol abuse and unemployment have been factors in abusive relationships recently reported to the nonprofit organization.

“But it’s still on the shoulders of a domestic violence abuser,” Jacob said. “That person is the one who causes the abuse.”