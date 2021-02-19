Mother and son shot dead at midnight on road between duplexes in NE Miami-Dade County

A woman and her son were shot dead late Wednesday night in a residential neighborhood in the northeast corner of Miami-Dade County, a double homicide that police had been particularly quiet about.

Detectives didn’t release any information on the shooting until Friday afternoon, after Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers named the victims and said a reward for information leading to an arrest had been upped to $5,000.

Killed were Diana Ceballos, 42 and her son Alexander Garrido, 21.

According to Miami-Dade police, Ceballos and her son drove to Northeast 13th Avenue and 118th Street and parked the car between a pair of duplexes. Another vehicle pulled up nearby. When Garrido got out, someone opened fire, killing him outside the vehicle and killing his mother who was in the car. It was about midnight.

“We don’t know what they went for,” said Miami-Dade Detective Argemis Colome. “They went to see someone there and there doesn’t appear to be surveillance.”

Police didn’t say where Ceballos and Garrido were prior to driving to the site where they were shot.

Anyone with information should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8447.