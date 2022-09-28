Mother, son shot to death in York County double homicide near Fort Mill, officials say

A mother and her son have been found fatally shot in a York County home near Fort Mill in what is being investigated as a double homicide, officials said.

The victims found at the home on Saddle Ridge Road are a woman age 71 and a her son age 40, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast identified the two who were killed as Betty Reynolds and her son, Barry Reynolds.

The mother and son both lived in the home, Gast said.

The deaths are both being investigated as homicides, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in a written statement.

Tolson said in the statement the shooting deaths are not believed to be a random act of violence, but no other details have been released.

No arrests have been made.

York County Sheriff’s Detectives investigate the sixth and seventh homicide in York County for 2022. #YCSONewshttps://t.co/q42wdRNN4l — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) September 28, 2022

The crime scene is in a residential area south of Charlotte and west of the Town of Fort Mill. It is between Interstate 77 and Pleasant Road, north of Gold Hill Road.

Deputies found the bodies after officers went to the home late Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. to do a well-being check at the residence, said Tolson the sheriff.

