Mother and son squatters charged in fraud scheme after posing as legal owners of Queens home: DA

A mother and son posed as the owners of a Queens home and moved in, barring the legal tenants from using its kitchen and bathrooms, officials said Friday.

Tanya M. Howard and her son, Trevon Howard, were charged for a scheme in which they allegedly targeted a home on Beach 15th St. near New Haven Ave. in Far Rockaway that was once owned by another woman named Tanya L. Howard.

The current owners had bought the property from Tanya L. Howard in 2019, the Queens DA’s office said.

On Sept. 2, Tanya M. Howard took advantage of the similarity of the names and filed for a new title in both her and her son’s name with the Department of Finance Business Center in Queens, officials said.

Howard and her son then allegedly barged into the two-story brick home, moved their belongings in and convinced the first-floor renters they were the rightful owners of the property.

The pair took over several rooms of the home and prohibited the tenants, one of whom was elderly and disabled, from using the kitchen, bathroom and other rooms, officials said.

On Sept. 18, the true owners of the home discovered the Howards were squatting in the home and claiming to be the owners. The mother and son were quickly arrested.

Tanya M. and Trevon Howard, along with a teenager, brazenly entered the home a second time just 11 days later and were arrested again.

Tanya M. Howard and her son “became tenacious squatters who repeatedly forced their way into a house they did not own,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

The Howards were charged with burglary, grand larceny, offering a false instrument for filing, identity theft and criminal trespass.

They face up to 15 years in prison if convicted, officials said.