UPDATE: Mother, sons found dead in Valdosta residence

Nov. 10—VALDOSTA — A welfare check led to the discovery of a mother and her two adult sons, dead, in a Lowndes County residence.

They were found in a Hilltop Drive residence Wednesday afternoon, according to a Lowndes County Sheriff's Office report released Thursday.

While the investigation continues, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said there is no evidence that anyone else outside of the three people found was involved with the deaths.

Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash said the case is considered an "isolated incident within the family unit."

He identified the three people as a mother and two adults sons: Kimberly Holcomb, 50, Nigel Holcomb, 21, and Simon Holcomb, 20.

Fiveash said gunshot wounds are the cause of death.

At about 1 p.m., Nov. 9, deputies were dispatched to the Valdosta residence for a welfare check on a person who did not show up to work a scheduled shift.

"Upon arrival, deputies were unable to contact anyone within the residence but were able to see someone with an apparent injury inside," according to the sheriff's office statement. "After forcing entry within the residence, deputies discovered three adults deceased."

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office criminal investigation division, (229) 671-2900. Fiveash said if anyone has additional family information, call the coroner's office, (229) 375-6597.