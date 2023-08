TechCrunch

A massive social media disinformation campaign linked to Chinese law enforcement is no more, according to Meta. In its latest report on what Facebook and Instagram's parent company calls "coordinated inauthentic behavior" — usually covert state-sponsored social media campaigns designed to shape public opinion — Meta detailed the discovery of a huge network of fake accounts, pages and groups pushing positive talking points about China. On Facebook alone, Meta removed 7,704 accounts, 954 pages and 15 groups linked to the disinformation operation.