Mother speaks on arrest months after teen murdered in North Las Vegas parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – More than six months after a teenager was shot and killed in a North Las Vegas grocery store parking lot, his mother spoke with 8 News Now about a recent arrest in the case.

“Every single day I miss him,” Demika Harris said of her son, Theajon Alexander.

Harris shared the pain she was feeling in the months since the 18-year-old was murdered.

“I struggle every day to live a normal life,” she said. “Knowing I will never see my child again.”

Alexander lost his life in July 2023, when he went to get water at Smith’s near Centennial Parkway and Losee Road. He was shot multiple times in the parking lot, according to police.

The case remained unsolved as police searched for Theajon’s killer.

“I was giving up hope, I didn’t think they were going to catch him,” Harris told 8 News Now. “Because the months were passing and I was waiting for it every single day I woke up.”

However, in January, Harris got the call that someone had been arrested.

“I was happy, I was angry, I was ecstatic,” she recalled. “I had so many feelings that went through my body.”

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old T Coal McKinley, was taken into custody in Los Angeles, California on January 8 and sent back to the Clark County Detention Center this week.

“A lot of closure to know now that this person is not out,” Harris said. “This person can not harm anyone else and hopefully this person can seek help.”

While nothing will ever bring Theajon back, Harris calls this latest news a small step forward and her family’s first opportunity to find closure.

“We’re going to get through this,” she said. “We’re ready for court, we’re ready for justice.”

According to court records, McKinley is being held at CCDC without bail.

He faces one charge of open murder and is due for his second court appearance on March 12.

