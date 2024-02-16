Mother speaks out after officer allegedly shoves student at Muses parade

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A protest took place outside of the New Orleans Police Department headquarters on Thursday, Feb. 15 after a police officer allegedly shoved a student during a parade.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, a L.B. Landry student in the school band known as the Marching “Pride of Algiers,” marching in Muses, was seen on a video circulating social media, being shoved by a police officer.

Tiffany Jones, the student’s mother, said that the unidentified officer should be fired. “You’re supposed to be protecting and serving, and not assaulting others for no reason.”

Around 16 protesters were outside of the NOPD headquarters.

NOPD’S Public Integrity Bureau is investigating this incident.

