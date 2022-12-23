Mother speaks out about troubled son after police standoff

Dec. 23—When James Martinez pushed his mother to the ground in September 2021, she didn't know where to turn.

Her son had been battling mental illness for over a decade, and she desperately wanted to get him help.

"I called everybody. I called pastors. I called all the organizations in this town, even Albuquerque. Nobody would come out to talk to him. Back then, he was talkable," 68-year-old Johanna Martinez said.

She eventually called Santa Fe police, who arrested her son and filed a battery charge against him. He was ruled incompetent to stand trial in January, but the incident left scars on both mother and son. James Martinez, 43, is accused of prompting a SWAT standoff last week and now faces new counts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. After a night in jail and what might have been some days and nights on the streets, he is in a hospital ward, his mother said.

It's unclear what will come next for the troubled man, who has a warrant out for his arrest.

His father died when he was young, Johanna Martinez said, and he watched his brother die several years later; a series of mental health diagnoses followed.

He was stable when he took his medication as prescribed, and "the most wonderful son you can imagine," she said. He expressed his gratitude to her.

Their dynamic shifted, however, when the mother and son moved from Oklahoma to Santa Fe about three years ago. James Martinez stopped taking his medication consistently after his aunt died and his therapist "moved on," his mother said.

She recalled his arrest last year. He was released from jail with nowhere to go and no cellphone, she said, and was homeless for two weeks before finding his way back to their Viento del Norte residence.

He stayed isolated in his room for about a year.

"He never came out. He never left the house. He never did anything. All I did was take food to him," Johanna Martinez said. "He never came down until that day, on the 15th."

Dec. 15 is the day James Martinez is accused of threatening to kill his mother while throwing a multitude of household items at her. The altercation led to the hourslong standoff with Santa Fe police.

He was arrested that night but ordered released from jail the following day by a newly elected Santa Fe County magistrate. Jail officials let him go after 5 p.m.

"The judge lets him out, and of course the jail lets him out in the nighttime with the clothes on his back. That's it. No phone, no car, no money, no nothing, in the nighttime at the coldest time to let him out," Johanna Martinez said.

Her son has since been admitted involuntarily into Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center's behavioral health unit.

She received a call Tuesday from the hospital alerting her James had been dropped off by a law enforcement officer who had found him walking in the cold without any warm clothes, Johanna Martinez said. She was told an emergency room nurse had kept James at the hospital long enough for him to be admitted.

"Whoever [the nurse] is was kind enough and sweet enough to him that he stayed long enough for them to admit him," Johanna Martinez said. "If anybody had not done what this woman did, he would have walked out and been homeless again."

An arrest warrant for James Martinez was issued Wednesday after he failed to show up for pretrial services earlier in the week, one of the conditions of his release from jail.

Barry Massey, a spokesman for the state Administrative Office of the Courts, said the agency was aware of Martinez's whereabouts Thursday.

"It is uncertain at this time how the arrest warrant will be handled because Mr. Martinez is currently being held in the hospital's behavioral health unit," Massey wrote in an email.

Johanna Martinez said her son began suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder 17 years ago, after his brother, Isaiah, accidentally shot himself. The pair had been out celebrating one night in November 2005, she said, because Isaiah's heart problems had improved.

Their mother heard a crack around 2 a.m. She thought her sons had broken some glass in the living room. Instead, she found James holding his brother's body in his arms.

"I lost two sons that night. I lost the one that died, and I lost [James] because he got PTSD and from there, apparently they said he's diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar [disorder]," Johanna Martinez said.

James' father died in a car accident when he was 12 years old, she added.

"There's carryover when you have traumatic loss like that. ... We've just — we've been through a lot as a family," she said.

She was shocked to see her son come downstairs Dec. 15.

"I said, 'Hon, can I get you anything?' ... The minute he saw me ... he just started throwing things at me and cussing up a storm," she said. "Of course, I'm a trigger at this point, too, because I'm the one who put him in jail last year. He's angry at everybody in the world."

Johanna Martinez's brother, Tom Trujillo, went to the home to support his sister as police worked to coax James Martinez out of his room. He suffered a medical emergency at the scene.

Trujillo, 65, said he had flagged down officers who were escorting his sister. Suddenly, while standing on the sidewalk, he felt a jolt in his heart.

An implanted defibrillator placed in his heart in September started going off. The soda he was holding fell to the ground. Trujillo fell.

He was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance stationed at the scene during the standoff.

"I think what it is, it gave me the jolt, and maybe got me back in a rhythm," Trujillo said. "But then when I started panicking about that, then it kicked in with a higher voltage. That dropped me down to my knees. ... I think they said about 49 seconds later it gave me a jolt of cardiac arrest, and that completely put me down on the ground."

"I've lost my mom and dad and my sister in the last four years," Johanna Martinez said. "I couldn't lose my brother, and I couldn't lose my son all in one night. I just thought, 'No, God, please take care of everybody,' because I don't think I could've handled that."

Johanna Martinez said she is living with her brother while she determines how to fix the damage to her home. Multiple windows and sliding doors were broken during the standoff when police forced their way into the house, and there is a lasting chemical odor.

She would welcome her son back after he proves he is receiving consistent treatment for his mental illness, she said.

"I'm not going to take him back after a week or two weeks on medication. That's not enough time for me to be reassured that he's made good progress," she said. "I told [the hospital] when they called me yesterday that, 'You find him a home. Find him somewhere, and then once he's well for a period of time, I don't mind taking him back.'

"I'm a mother, and I still love him."

She wants people in the community to know the truth about her son.

"I'm an open book. I don't keep secrets," Johanna Martinez said. "I just know that the truth helps. ... Otherwise, everybody assumes."