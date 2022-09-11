Mother of student killed at haunted hayride in North Versailles speaks out a year after his murder

Sunday marks one year since Steven Eason, a 15-year-old sophomore at the Central Catholic High School, was shot and killed at a haunted hayride in North Versailles. It has been 365 days since Shantel Pizaro kissed him goodbye and never saw him again.

RELATED >> 15-year-old shot, killed at haunted hayride; second teen hurt as search for shooter continues

“Not only are you struggling with not having your child with you, but you’re also struggling that no one is being held responsible for what happened,” Pizaro said.

RELATED >> Mother of teen slain at Haunted Hills Hayride renews plea for public to come forward

With no arrests and a wrongful death lawsuit pending, Pizaro is channeling her frustration and heartbreak into action, teaming up with one of Steven’s former coaches to plan a basketball tournament in his memory.

RELATED >> New security measures in place for Haunted Hills Hayride

“Steven loved basketball. He was an avid sports fan. He loved playing sports,” Pizaro said.

The tournament will be held Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kingsley Association on Frankstown Avenue. It’s a free event, with four teams competing for the championship title and multiple speakers and resources for youth and their families.

RELATED >> Parents, community leaders gathered to brainstorm solutions to end violence after hayride shooting

“We’re trying to bring forward the message of justice for Steven, and also the children that we have here, give them a platform. These are the places that you can have refuge,” Pizaro said. “It brings me a level of joy. I feel like I’m bringing meaning to the tragic event that happened to my son. It’s some type of meaning to help others in some capacity.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Harry and Meghan’s children could now be prince, princess Man shot, killed at gas station in Penn Hills identified Sources: Ambridge Water Authority director off the job, accused of stealing up to $800K VIDEO: ‘I want justice’: Former police sergeant suing Kiski Township DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts