The Mother of All Stock-Market Bubbles

Douglas Carr
·6 min read

By Warren Buffett’s criteria, current stock prices are their most overvalued at least since World War II. In the chart below, the ratio of stock-market value, represented by the Wilshire 5000 index of all public stocks, to GDP is over 25 percent above the previous all-time high, the peak of the NASDAQ stock market bubble in 2000, which is indexed as 100 in the chart.

The seemingly relentless rise of the stock market coincides with central-bank balance sheets that have continued to balloon since the Great Financial Crisis. While the major central banks generally do not target stock-market levels directly, a goal of their policies has been to push financial markets towards riskier investments, which, of course, include stocks. Global financial markets are interlinked, so that the actions of international central banks can affect what goes on in the U.S. and vice versa. The following chart compares securities holdings of the major central banks to the level of the U.S. stock market.

There is close correspondence between the stock market-level and central-bank securities holdings, but both would be expected to grow with GDP, so the next chart compares the ratio of stock-market valuation to GDP in the first chart with a similar GDP ratio for central-bank assets.

As central-bank holdings of debt climb relative to GDP, stock valuations soar in line. Some analysts, including the Fed, cite low real (after inflation) interest rates as justification for high stock valuations. Interest rates certainly affect the market in the short-term, as recently experienced, but, over the long-term, the correlation between real rates and the stock valuation measure in the chart above is less than half that of the liquidity provided by central bank securities purchases.

Stocks’ overvaluation is evident to experienced investors scouring markets for historically reasonable values. Meanwhile, the GameStop saga (and there are plenty of other examples to choose from) are uncomfortably reminiscent of some of the excesses of the dotcom bubble.

Just because the stock market is overvalued doesn’t mean it can’t get further overvalued. The next chart compares the U.S. stock market for the last decade with the NASDAQ bubble of the 1990s and the Japanese stock market bubble that crashed in the 1990s.

While U.S. stocks currently are at Buffett ratio all-time highs, the NASDAQ and Japanese bubbles rose even further from their starting points. The current bubble may do so as well if central banks keep pouring liquidity into the financial markets.

What’s clear from the first chart is that the stock-market downturn from the NASDAQ bubble preceded and contributed to the 2000 recession, as has been acknowledged by Fed chair Jerome Powell. The Japanese bubble’s bursting was also linked to a recession. Stocks are an insignificant holding of the U.S. banking system, however, which was largely unaffected by the NASDAQ bubble, although Japanese banks with extensive crossholdings were crippled for years.

Posing a greater financial risk than a stock downturn is that historically high valuations permeate the entire financial system. The U.S. stock market is a bellwether for risky assets globally. Differences between borrowing rates for the U.S. government and high-quality investment grade borrowers have fallen significantly and are quite low historically. Rates for the riskiest sub-investment grade “junk bond” borrowers are at all time lows.

Future bond market turmoil from the inevitable reversal of maximally easy monetary conditions may pose a threat to financial stability, but the biggest risk to the financial system is a housing downturn, as happened in the Great Financial Crisis. Real estate is the single largest component of banking assets.

Fortunately, as illustrated in the following chart, which compares housing prices to income, real-estate values are about 20 percent lower than the overextended levels from the GFC era.

Unfortunately, a recent rapid appreciation of housing prices may alter this favorable balance. The chart below shows housing prices appreciating faster than personal incomes by an annualized 20 percent, the fastest such rate recorded. Of course, there is a large rebound following the pandemic, but, should this rate continue, it won’t be long before housing is flashing critical warning signs.

The Fed’s December plan was to hold rates at rock bottom levels until unemployment is minimized and inflation surpasses 2 percent, which they expected to take 3 years. Should housing prices continue to appreciate at recent rates, three more years of maximum stimulus would put them well into the GFC danger zone.

The pandemic recovery is moving faster than the Fed and many other forecasters expected. In March 2020, the Fed forecast a 6.5 percent decline for the year. Forecasters surveyed in May by the Philadelphia Fed expected a 5.6 percent decline. 2020’s downturn was 3.5 percent, and these same forecasters expect growth over 4 percent for 2021, so overall recovery is in sight.

The financial markets are already beginning to bring forward their expectations of when the Fed will begin raising rates (about two years), and it would not surprise if this start anticipating an even closer date in due course. . More years of maximum stimulus would further inflate the stock market bubble and possibly create an even more lethal housing bubble as well.

The Fed has been determined to see unemployment all the way down before any tightening, a worthy goal, but even a mild downturn in the wake of a bursting the stock market bubble would have grave consequences following so closely after the pandemic. Creation of another housing bubble would be catastrophic.

Depressed business and labor sectors may not fully recover this year, but all the monetary stimulus in the world won’t convert airplanes, bars, and restaurants into homes, nor flight crew and serving staff into home builders, nor into other booming sectors. When the pandemic permits, cash savings are extremely high, and there is plenty of pent-up demand for these people and their services.

Single-minded focus on just one goal ignores monetary policy’s significant time lags and complex effects throughout an economy. Now is the time for the Fed to plan to stabilize policy and the markets, and this must be carefully communicated and executed to minimize volatility such as 2013’s “taper tantrum.”

While inflation may pop up in the short-term as recovery continues, long-term inflation has been in forty-year decline, so it is unlikely to pose a major problem. The biggest economic risk is financial instability, and, despite its great initial work stanching the pandemic panic, right now the biggest financial instability risk is. . . the Fed.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Rocket Companies Short Squeeze Gives $25B Single-Day Boost To Dan Gilbert's Wealth

    Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) founder Dan Gilbert’s wealth got a $25 billion booster on Tuesday as the holding company gets the attention of retail investors on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, according to Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. What Happened: Gilbert, Age 59, has moved up 19 spots to No. 16 on the index that tracks 500 of the world’s richest. A large chunk of Gilbert’s fortune, 93% to be precise, is comprised of his stake in Rocket, reported Bloomberg. See also: How to Buy Rocket Companies (RKT) Stock Why It Matters: The one-day jump in Gilbert’s wealth is the largest so far in the year, noted Bloomberg. As of press time, Detroit-based Rocket Companies with subsidiaries such as Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans was the most discussed company on WallStreetBets, according to SwaggyStocks data. WallStreetBets investors previously carried out short squeezes in the stocks of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and others. Rocket reported 162% revenue growth and 350% growth in net income for the fourth quarter, which beat analyst estimates. The company’s shares have shot up since last Friday. S3 Partners data indicates the Rocket has currently $1.2 billion in short interest — making it one of the most shorted stocks in the market. Price Action: Rocket shares traded nearly 8.2% lower at $38.20 in after-hours trading on Tuesday after shooting up almost 71.2% in the regular session. Photo by Steve Jennings on Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRocket Companies Overtakes GameStop, Palantir As WallStreetBets' Top Interest© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Nats' Scherzer, Soto should make delayed debuts this week

    Max Scherzer and Juan Soto should make their delayed Grapefruit League debuts this week for the Washington Nationals. Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, hurt his left ankle last month while preparing for the start of spring training but could start Washington’s exhibition game against visiting St. Louis on Friday.

  • U.S. Inflation Expectations Hit Decade High as Yields Resurge

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasuries tumbled anew on Wednesday, driving long-maturity yields to their highest levels this week and pushing up inflation expectations as traders continued to price in a quicker economic rebound from the pandemic.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields surged as much as 10.3 basis points to 1.495%, a move reminiscent of last Thursday’s startling selloff in government debt. Meanwhile, a market proxy for the anticipated annual inflation rate for the next half-decade exceeded 2.5% for the first time since 2008 -- aided by climbing oil prices. At least part of the trigger for the fixed-income losses came from the U.K., which said it will sell more bonds than expected as its economy emerges from a deep recession.Also in the background was Joe Biden’s announcement that enough doses of virus vaccine should be available to every American adult by the end of May, and a report Wednesday that the president would moderate certain stimulus demands to try to win support for his virus-relief bill. Rising yields have started to draw the attention of Federal Reserve officials, leaving all eyes on an appearance Thursday by Chair Jerome Powell.Among other things, “the stimulus package is likely to go through and the economy is reopening,” said Michael Franzese, managing partner at MCAP LLC in New York. “The battle is on between rates going higher super-fast and a Federal Reserve that’s trying to keep the market stable and may try to slow the momentum of the reflation and economic-rebound trade into something more manageable.”Early inklings of inflation were evident in data from the Institute for Supply Management this week: Measures of prices paid jumped to their highest levels since 2008.A large trade on Wednesday in 10-year Treasury options and accompanying futures selling also fueled the leap in yields, as did heavy corporate bond supply.The rates market is not yet done fully pricing in robust U.S. economic growth, which would entail a 10-year yield trading around 1.90%, said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer of Penn Mutual Asset Management in Horsham, Pennsylvania. That’s the level last seen in January 2020, two months before pandemic fears started prompting forced shutdowns in the U.S.Beyond rising nominal and breakeven rates, “the dynamic rise in the 10-year real, inflation-adjusted yield we’ve seen is the market partly adjusting to a faster-than-anticipated pace of rate normalization by the Fed,” he said.The timing of the Fed’s first rate hike, known as liftoff, and subsequent rate hikes haven’t been factored in, making Treasuries vulnerable to a further selloff in the weeks ahead, according to Heppenstall.(Adds reference to Fed rate hikes in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Philippine journalist Ressa takes stand to rebut gov't tax evasion lawsuits

    Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who runs a website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte, took the witness stand for the first time on Thursday to counter tax evasion charges that she maintains were politically motivated. Ressa, a Time Magazine Person of the Year in 2018 for fighting media intimidation, is facing several government lawsuits that have stoked international concern about harassment of journalists in the Philippines, a country once seen as a standard bearer for press freedom in Asia. Speaking to reporters after testifying for two and a half hours in Manila, Ressa asked the government to allow journalists to work freely and independently.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Plunging Toward Support

    Gold markets are plunging towards the $1700 level again, an area that if we break down through could send gold plummeting another couple of hundred dollars.

  • More Institutional Investors Jumping Into Bitcoin Leaves Less to Go Around, Data Shows

    Institutions are buying more bitcoin per month than what's being mined, and there just isn't enough for everyone.

  • Can I visit Turkey? Latest travel advice

    With May 17 set as the possible return of international travel, Turkey is one of the many destinations Britons are hoping they'll be able to get to this summer. "In 2021, we expect a growing number of British tourists coming to Turkey," says Firuz Baglikaya, the head of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB), adding that UK tour operators have reported a surge in bookings for Turkish holidays, with Britons showing an increased interest in destinations like Mugla and Antalya in its southern regions. The question is, will these summer bookings be able to go ahead this year? News outlets in Turkey are reporting the country plans to welcome tourists back by June, but a few things will need to change before then. Since December 20, all commercial flights from the UK to Turkey have been banned by the country, and an exact date for the lifting of this restriction is yet to be confirmed. Turkey also has strict Covid restrictions in place, though noises have been made recently about gradually starting to lift these, beginning this month. Below, we detail everything we know so far about the likelihood of a summer holiday in Turkey. Am I allowed to travel to Turkey? Until at least May 17, only those with an essential reason to leave Britain may do so. If you arrive at an airport without proof of an essential reason for travel, you will be asked to return home and could face a fine from the police. The UK does not consider a holiday to be essential; only those travelling for work, or for other ‘valid’ reasons (such as to buy a house, or get married; the list is surprisingly extensive) are allowed to travel overseas. If you are allowed to travel, you must still quarantine for 10 days when you return home (and take three tests). Who can enter Turkey? On December 20, Turkey temporarily suspended passenger flights between the UK and Turkey, after news of the more infectious Kent Covid variant spread. The borders do remain open, however, and anyone is able to go to Turkey – UK residents will just need to transit through a different country. If you have been in the UK during the past ten days, you will be subject to heightened restrictions upon entry. Do I need to take a test before travel to Turkey? Yes. Before boarding, all passengers aged six years and above will need to show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure. Do I need to fill in any forms? Yes. A passenger locator form will need to be filled in before your arrival in Turkey. Details will be provided by your airline, and you will need to share the residential address of where you will stay, within the borders of Turkey, and your contact information. Do I need to self-isolate on arrival? Yes. Anyone who has been in the UK within the last 10 days must undergo a 14-day quarantine on arrival in Turkey; this can be at a residential address. You can take a PCR test on day 10 of quarantine – if negative, you will be released early. Is Turkey in lockdown? Technically no, though strict measures are in place. The provinces in Turkey are split into four tiers according to Covid risk: low, medium, high and very high. A map of Turkey illustrating these tiers is available from the Ministry of Health, should you need it. Smoking in open areas (streets, avenues and other open public areas) is banned in all areas, regardless of risk-level, and a nationwide curfew is in place from 9pm until 5am the following morning. For high and very high risk areas, the curfew also lasts from Saturday at 9pm until 5am Monday morning. Those over the age of 65 have an even stricter curfew, and are only allowed to go outside between 10am and 2pm unless going out to work. Tourists are not subject to any age-related curfews. Shopping centres, markets, restaurants and hairdressers can only open from 10am to 8pm on weekdays, while in medium and low-risk areas, restaurants and cafes can open from 7am to 7pm for sit down service, at 50 per cent capacity. In high-risk areas, only takeaway is allowed, and swimming pools and football pitches are closed. Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Turkey would begin a gradual return to normal life on a provincial basis this month, which is positive news for those in the country – or hoping to get over for a relatively restriction-free holiday. Do I need to wear a mask? Yes. Mask-wearing is mandatory at all times in public throughout Turkey. This includes, but is not limited to, all public places, including streets, side streets, parks, gardens, picnic areas, markets, seaside and public transportation including Metro, buses, taxis and ferries. Masks are also mandatory in all shops, restaurants, hairdressers and barber shops. Do I need to take a test before travelling back to England? Yes. You must take a test 72 hours before departure. If you fail to do so, you will be denied boarding, or risk a fine of up to £500 on arrival back in the UK. You can find the Government's rules on testing before departure, here. Do people travelling from Turkey to England have to go into quarantine? Yes. All arrivals to England must fill in a Passenger Locator Form before landing, and then self-isolate at home for ten days. Thankfully, Turkey is not on the red list, so you are not required to enter hotel quarantine. You will also need to take a Covid test on the second and eighth days of your self-isolation, costing £210. You can book your tests through the official Government portal here. When will holidays be allowed to resume? For now, the earliest date the UK government has given for the resumption of international holidays is May 17. This date is not set in stone, however, and will be subject to review. We also do not know the details of any return to holidays – for instance, if a quarantine will still be in place for returning Britons, if tests will still be required, or if travel corridors will return. Turkey is keen for holidays to the country to resume, and has already been in talks with UK ministers regarding foreign travel: Turkish news outlets have reported the country is planning to welcome back tourists by June. Will testing requirements remain? It's unclear how long testing requirements will remain, given remaining fears over the Kent Covid variant – no information has been given on how tourists will gain entry to Turkey this summer, whether that be via vaccine passport or negative PCR test (or neither). Are flights to Turkey still operating? No. Direct flights from the United Kingdom to Turkey were temporarily suspended from January 1. Flights from Turkey to the UK are however still operating – one way direct commercial flights are available from Istanbul with Pegasus Airlines and Turkish Airlines. Am I still covered by travel insurance? If you need to travel to Turkey there are a small number of providers willing to offer cover against Foreign Office advice. How is Turkey’s vaccination drive going? Very well. More than 8.45million jabs have been given in Turkey, using shots developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech. In comparison, Spain has administered 3.6 million vaccines, while Greece has only given 885,000 doses.

  • Add These Energy-Boosting Superfoods to Your Grocery List ASAP

    Feel more refreshed.

  • 49ers claim Mark Fields off waivers

    The 49ers have several impending free agent cornerbacks on their roster and they moved Wednesday to bolster the group ahead of any possible departures. The team announced that they claimed cornerback Mark Fields off of waivers. Fields was cut loose by the Texans on Tuesday. Fields joined Houston during the 2020 season and made one [more]

  • China’s Top Stock Funds Trashed by $111 Billion Moutai Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- The most popular stock trade in China is unraveling, tarnishing the reputations of some of the country’s most successful money managers and undermining the outlook for the world’s second-largest equity market.Until three weeks ago, buying the nation’s beloved liquor maker Kweichow Moutai Co. was a surefire way for the $3 trillion mutual fund industry to mint money and attract bumper inflows. The stock soared 30% year-to-date through its Feb. 10 record, after gaining almost 70% in 2020 -- and doubling in the year before that.Many funds, flush with a record amount of cash, didn’t have a choice if they wanted to keep their clients and attract new investors. Buying Moutai was the simplest and most effective way to top rankings -- until it wasn’t. The stock began tumbling after the Lunar New Year break, and kept falling. It’s now down 22% since its peak, including a drop of as much as 6% Thursday, and has lost more than $111 billion in value.One of the most high-profile casualties is E Fund Management Co.’s Zhang Kun, the first in China to oversee 100 billion yuan ($15 billion). Zhang’s E Fund Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund is down 12% in 10 trading days after returning 95% last year largely due to a big bet on baijiu, the Chinese white spirit. The fund had 9.6% of its assets invested in Moutai as of December. Another fund run by Zhang has lost 23%. Zhang didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.The fund manager has received “verbal abuse” in recent weeks by investors who were previously fans, according to a report Wednesday in China’s state tabloid Global Times. He was known as “Prince Charming” or “Brother Kun” among his investors, who now refer to him on social media as “Kun Gou” or “Kun the dog” -- an offensive term in Chinese.Other copycat money managers will be feeling the pain: recent data showed two-thirds of mutual fund assets were invested in only 100 stocks, while the top 400 stocks lured 93% of total funds. Although China’s onshore market contains more than 4,000 stocks, Moutai is by far the largest with a market value of about $390 billion.Moutai accounts for 27% of the loss in the FTSE China A50 Index of the nation’s largest companies since Feb. 10. When added together with fellow spirit makers Wuliangye Yibin Co. and Luzhou Laojiao Co., the three comprise more than half of the gauge’s decline.Concern had been growing about the stretched valuations of Moutai and its peers, especially as gains accelerated. A gauge tracking consumer staples, including liquor makers, traded at a record 36 times projected 12-month earnings in February.Read how China is warning against ‘entertaining’ investors with fund pitchesTo be sure, the company’s shares have faced plenty of risks in the past. The stock tumbled about 8% in a single day in July after the People’s Daily criticized the high price of the company’s liquor. In 2017, Xinhua News Agency said the stock was rising too fast, triggering a selloff. Back in 2013, the stock plunged when Xi Jinping came to power and clamped down on lavish spending by party cadres.But this time around, authorities have grown increasingly concerned about risks to the financial system posed by excess liquidity. On Tuesday, China’s top banking regulator jolted markets with a warning about the need to reduce leverage amid the rising risk of bubbles globally and in the local property sector. With Moutai being the best-known proxy for liquidity-fueled bets and momentum, fund managers will likely need to find a new strategy to protect their returns.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How to make your home look expensive on a budget using only rugs, according to a TikTok-famous home stylist

    Julie Sousa, a home stylist based in Boston, shared tips for using area rugs to make a home look bigger and fancier in a TikTok video.

  • Tsitsipas, Rublev advance, Wawrinka loses in Rotterdam

    Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, in his first match since reaching the Australian Open semifinals, advanced to the second round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament by beating Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 7-6 (4), 7-5 on Tuesday.

  • As mortgage rates flap around, borrowers hit 'snooze' — and could lose

    Mortgage applications are in a lull, but this might be the time to make your move.

  • How China's 1981 women's volleyballers 'inspired a billion'

    On November 16, 1981, millions of people across China crowded around radios and televisions with flickering signals for a women's volleyball match whose significance went far beyond sport.

  • Top DT prospect on facing Zach Wilson: 'Respectfully, we scouted other QBs more'

    SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmon connected with top DT prospect Levi Onwuzurike and asked him his thoughts on BYU's QB Zach Wilson, who he played against in 2019. Onwuzurike was honest about how his Washington team viewed Wilson at the time.

  • Legislators can’t praise hardworking front-line workers while undercutting their retirement fund | Opinion

    Though we continue to hear soundbites from state legislators praising Florida’s essential workers risking their lives in the face of COVID-19, many have shown themselves to be less interested in truly helping dedicated shift workers answering the call.

  • OPEC oil has advantage over U.S. shale during pandemic recovery

    The once-brash U.S. shale industry, which spent profusely in recent years to grab market share, is now focused on preserving cash, putting it at a disadvantage to low-cost OPEC producers as the global economy begins to gear up again. Prior to the pandemic-induced downturn, OPEC countries led by Saudi Arabia restrained their production, eager to bolster prices to fund national budgets dependent on oil revenue. Shale drillers took advantage, boosting U.S. output to a record 13 million barrels a day.

  • Should You Be Tempted To ‘Sell’ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Stock

    Brown Capital Management Mid Company Fund recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 16.55% (inst. class) for the quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the Russell Midcap Growth Index which returned 19.02% in the same quarter. You should check out Brown Capital Management’s […]

  • Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she was shocked that Trump's January 6 rally turned violent

    Law-enforcement agencies had warned of violence before the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, DC, on January 6.

  • China's Ant seeks to ease staff concerns about selling company's shares

    China's Ant Group is working on measures to help staff with "short-term liquidity problems", its executive chairman said in internal messages, after the halting of the fintech giant's $37 billion IPO dashed employees' hopes of cashing in their shares. The listing of the affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding last November would have made some of the company's employees millionaires or billionaires. Eric Jing told Ant employees last week that the company would review its staff incentive programmes and roll out some measures starting from April to help solve their financial problems, according to two people who have seen the messages.