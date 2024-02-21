Mother sues Lansing School District staff, alleging son with disabilities was poisoned

LANSING — A mother is suing three employees of the Lansing School District, claiming they fed her son with disabilities the contents of a gel cooling packet from a vest he wears to regulate his body temperature.

The three staff members were employed at the Dwight Rich School for the Arts, where the child was a student in August 2021. The district declined to say whether the employees still work for the district, but the school's website lists them as staff members.

The Lansing School District was named as a defendant in the complaint, filed in August. The district was dismissed this month on the basis of governmental immunity, which protects government agencies from liability if the governmental agency is engaged in a governmental function.

Ryan Gilding, a spokesperson for the district, declined to comment.

Hilary Stafford, the Lansing-based attorney for the employees, Alandris Davis, Lidia Bachman and Karyn Newton, declined to comment when reached by phone Monday. Messages were left for Kevin Komar, the Lansing-based attorney for the boy's mother, Priscella Rogers-Trevino.

Rogers-Trevino's son had an individualized education plan, and was determined by the school district to be eligible for speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and educational programs for moderate cognitive impairment. The complaint alleges he was also diagnosed with Dravet syndrome prior to being enrolled, and that the staff of the school were aware of his diagnosis. Those with the developmental disability can suffer from prolonged and frequent seizures, and have trouble regulating their body temperature and heart rate.

The child was not capable of verbally making his health needs known to employees, so they were instructed on how to assist him with drinking fluids and ensure that he was wearing a cooling vest at all times to prevent seizures due to overheating, according to the lawsuit. He also needed a thickener for liquids to prevent choking, and the employees were instructed on how to add it to his drinks.

Dwight Rich School of the Arts in Lansing, pictured Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that the employees were assisting Rogers-Trevino's son during the lunch period on Aug. 31, 2021, but instead of adding the thickener to his drink, one of the employees "opened a cooling packet from (the student's) cooling vest and either provided the contents of the cooling packet to (the student) to drink directly and/or added the contents of the poisonous cooling packet to a liquid that was then provided for (the student) to drink."

After drinking the liquid, her son had a seizure lasting for more than five minutes and emergency personnel were called, according to the lawsuit.

He was unresponsive with a decreased oxygen count and a body temperature of 107 degrees, the lawsuit said.

After he was taken to the hospital, another employee of the district called his mother, and the lawsuit alleges that the employee told his mother that the student had been given the contents of the gel packet to drink.

The lawsuit said the child suffered several injuries as a result of the incident, including an epileptic seizure and ammonia poisoning causing brain injury. He was hospitalized at Sparrow Hospital for an "extended period of time," and was discharged to Mary Free Bed Hospital for "extended inpatient rehabilitation."

The child's injuries are ongoing, and the lawsuit states Rogers-Trevino fears they are permanent and progressive.

In their response to the lawsuit, an attorney for the the employees said they were not made aware of the child's Dravet syndrome, and deny that his school accommodations included wearing a cooling vest or needing a thickener to drink liquids.

The employees also deny that he was fed the contents of a cooling packet, and deny that another employee told Rogers-Trevino that he was. They admit the student did have a seizure on Aug. 31, 2021, and was taken to the hospital.

The case is set for trial in March 2025.

Contact Sarah Atwood at satwood@lsj.com. Follow her on X, @sarahmatwood.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Mother sues Lansing School District staff, alleging disabled son was poisoned