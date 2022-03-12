Mother sues over death of son evicted from Centerfolds Cabaret

MAYS LANDING – The mother of a 19-year-old found dead after being ejected from a Pleasantville strip club has sued the business, its operators and three men accused of assaulting her son.

Zara Mayren of Egg Harbor Township contends Centerfolds Cabaret employees illegally served alcoholic beverages for about two hours to her underage son, Irving Mayren-Guzman, before forcing him from the club with no concern for his safety around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 23.

Her suit also alleges three men accused of beating Mayren-Guzman outside the Delilah Road business “purportedly (had) some affiliation with the club.”

Mayren-Guzman was reported missing after he walked away from the club. His body was found two days later in a nearby marsh.

The incident prompted repeated protests by Mayren-Guzman’s family and community members outside Centerfolds, which has since lost its municipal business license.

A club representative could not be reached for comment Friday.

“We’re temporarily closed,” Centerfolds’ answering machine tells callers. “Try back in a couple of months, and God bless.”

The suit, filed Thursday in Superior Court in Atlantic County, seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for claims that include wrongful death, negligent security and battery.

It identifies two defendants as the club's owners, Steve Paik of Huntingdon Valley, and Eun Tae Kim of Philadelphia.

The suit also seeks damages from Mayren-Guzman’s alleged assailants – Jamaul Timberlake, 31, of Atlantic City, and brothers Garnell Hands, 29, and John Hands, 24, both of Pleasantville.

They are currently in custody on charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy. The charges are only allegations; no one has been convicted in the case.

The suit claims Centerfold employees did not intervene as the alleged assailants “were allowed and/or encouraged to attack Irving by punching and kicking him in the body and head even while he lay helpless on the asphalt parking lot surface.”

It also asserts club employees were “fully aware” Mayren-Guzman was “impaired both physically and mentally" and that he lacked both adequate clothing and his cell phone as he fled “for fear of his personal safety and well-being."

The lawsuit's descriptions of events at the club are based “upon information and belief,” a phrase that indicates they are thought to be accurate by Mayren, but cannot currently be proven.

The mother's attorney, Randolph Lafferty of Atlantic City, announced the lawsuit at a press conference intended to encourage people with knowledge of the incident to come forward.

