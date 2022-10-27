Mother of suspect accused in autistic teen's death arrested for not reporting the crime

Oct. 27—The mother of a 25-year-old Brownsville man charged in the death of an autistic teenage boy has been charged with failing to report a felony.

Rebecca Garza, 59, turned herself into Brownsville police on Tuesday after she was notified a warrant for her arrest has been issued, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Authorities believe Garza knew what was happening in the house because she was living there and should have contacted the police, Sandoval said.

"If she lives there, she should have been able to report it," Sandoval said.

Garza was arraigned on one count of failing to report a felony. Her bond was set at $7,500.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was allegedly killed by Julie Alexandria Brewington, 27, his aunt, and her common-law husband, Mauricio Noe Garza, 25, at their home on Center Drive on Oct. 17.

The cause of the teenager's death is still unknown. An autopsy report is pending.

There were signs of foul play, said Sgt. Billy Killebrew of the Brownsville Police Department.

According to police, there was blood on the teenager. He was found not fully clothed and lying on a mattress on the floor.

Enough evidence was found at the home to charge the couple with murder.

They remained jailed on a $ 5 million bond each.

Emergency Medical Services personnel were sent to the home during the early morning hours of Oct. 17 regarding an unresponsive person. When they arrived at the home, the found the teenager dead, Killebrew said.

Killebrew said EMS personnel noticed something was wrong and contacted the police department, and its Crime Scene Investigations Unit was sent to the residence.