The mother of the suspect in the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting warned the FBI last year that he might attempt 'suicide by cop'

Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
Law enforcement confer at the scene, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis, where multiple people were shot at a FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport.
Law enforcement confer at the scene, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis, where multiple people were shot at a FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport.

  • The mother of the suspected gunman in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility told the FBI she worried he would engage in "suicide by cop."

  • "Suicide by cop" is used to provoke law enforcement to shoot in defense of civilians or themselves.

  • The gunman opened fire in a parking lot outside a FedEx facility in Indianapolis before going inside.

The mother of the suspected gunman who opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis Thursday warned the FBI last year that her son might engage in "suicide by cop."

"Suicide by cop" is a method suicidal individuals use to provoke law enforcement to shoot at them in defense of civilians or themselves. These individuals might intentionally break the law or engage with weaponry to trigger a lethal force response, according to a definition from the Police Executive Research Forum.

"The suspect's mother contacted law enforcement to report he might try to commit 'suicide by cop,'" special agent Paul Keenan of the FBI's Indianapolis field office told The New York Times.

The FBI Indianapolis field office did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

After receiving the warning about Brandon Scott Hole from his mother, Indianapolis police placed him "on an immediate detention mental health temporary hold," Keenan said.

The FBI interviewed Hole in April 2020, a month after receiving the warning from his mother, according to Keenan. A police search uncovered a shotgun in Hole's bedroom.

An assessment done by the FBI found Hole did not possess "Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology, Keenan told The Hill.

Hole opened fire in a parking lot outside the FedEx facility before going inside, police said Friday.

In total, eight victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on Friday identified the victims as 32-year-old Matthew R. Alexander, 19-year-old Samaria Blackwell, 66-year-old Amarjeet Johal, 64-year-old Jaswinder Kaur, 68-year-old Jaswinder Singh, 48-year-old Amarjit Sekhon, 19-year-old Karlie Smith, and 74-year-old John Weisert. At least four of the victims were members of the Sikh community.

Several other people were injured.

Hole "appeared to randomly start shooting," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said during a Friday press conference. He died by suicide.

Police have not yet identified a motive for the shooting, and an investigation remains ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.

