Mother of suspected killer of two boys takes the stand

After Mark Wilson’s mother went to deputies to tell them that her son committed these crimes, she wore a wire to record her son’s confession to the killing of the two boys.

Without her knowing he was a suspect, Wilson’s mother directed Wilson to cooperate with the police about the murder of the boys’.

Taking the stand during the trial, Wilson’s mother told the jury she asked her son if he had hurt the two boys and he told her, “yes mom, I did it.”

After the conversation was recorded, deputies learned that Wilson was planning to kill more family members.

