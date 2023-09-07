Mother of suspects in fatal Northern Kentucky shooting now facing charges

TechCrunch

Intuit, the U.S. financial and accounting software giant, has unveiled its first customer-facing generative AI-powered solution: a digital assistant to assist small businesses and consumers. Called Intuit Assist, the digital assistant is embedded across Intuit's platform and products, namely TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, with a standard user interface to offer personalized recommendations using contextual datasets to the company's more than 100 million small business and consumer customers across the world. The offering also provides human assistance using Intuit's live platform when needed.